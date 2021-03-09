Travis Tritt Reveals the Life Advice Waylon Jennings Gave Him That Was "Like an Epiphany"

In a new podcast episode on "This Past Weekend with Theo Von," the comedian and podcast host chatted with country music great Travis Tritt.

The conversation covered quite a bit of ground ranging from his first marriage and being in the spotlight to his new single, "Smoke in a Bar" and the country music outlaw genre. And our ears perked up when he spoke of one of our country favorites, Waylon Jennings.

At the 19:55 mark, Tritt begins to talk about the start of his career and his 1990 single "Put Some Drive In Your Country," which he wrote at Duane Allman's grave site in Macon, Georgia. Rather than appreciate the song as a tribute to "that Lynyrd Skynyrd/Allman Brothers kinda thing," the Nashville music industry and its media world turned on Tritt due to the song's distorted rock guitars and general stylings. Of course, facing such criticism in the media is difficult, especially early in your career, and Tritt started to feel discouraged by all the bashing. That's when Waylon Jennings gave him the a-ha revelation he sought:

"And it was really starting to get to me, until I met Waylon Jennings," Tritt recalled, soon launching into answering a fan-submitted question about how Jennings influenced the musician. "Waylon told me, that first time I met him…we were playing a show together at the Omni in Atlanta...I loved everything about him. One of the things I loved about him was that he was not afraid to do things his way. He sat me down in his dressing room and said, 'Listen Hoss, I've been hearing all the stuff they've been saying about you in Nashville and on these radio stations. Let me just remind you that everything they are saying about you now, is exactly what they said about me, and about Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash, and Hank Williams Jr., and David Allan Coe. He just goes down the list," he shared.

Then Jennings said, "let me ask you a question, are you still selling records?" Tritt replied, "yeah, man I've been lucky everything I've done so far has sold platinum or better. A million copies or better."

"Are you still drawing people into your shows?" Jennings pushed on. Tritt answered that he was playing large, sold-out arenas.

Jennings then delivered some of the most valuable advice the rising country star had heard: "He said, 'listen, those are the people you should care about their opinion. Because all these people in Nashville they're staying all this stuff about you, they get their music for free.' He said, 'these people that come out, those are the people who work hard, 40, 50, 60 hours a week to put food on the table for their families. And they're willing to spend a certain amount of that hard-earned money to buy your music every time you put out new music, and occasionally they'll splurge for a concert ticket to come see you when you play in their hometown.' He said 'those are the only people who matter.'

"Man that was like an epiphany for me, and it also took a tremendous amount of weight off of my shoulders because I realized at that particular point that Waylon and all the rest of those guys that were labeled as outlaws," Tritt reflected. "They got that label by simply doing the same thing that I was doing, which is just wanting to do my music, my own way, and show my influences, all my influences, which were very widespread," he continued, ticking off George Jones, Merle Haggard, the Allman Brothers, Charlie Daniels, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, blues music, and more. We're sure to this day, Jennings still holds a special place in his heart, along with his diverse assortment of musical giants. Watch the full interview below.

