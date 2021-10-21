Toby Keith Pays Tribute to John Prine on New Album

After Prine succumbed to complications from coronavirus in April 2020, Keith knew that he wanted to pay tribute to his songwriting hero. On his new album, Peso in My Pocket, he does just that, covering Prine's song, "Take a Look at My Heart."

The track was originally included on Prine's 1991 album, The Missing Years. That version included vocals by none other than Bruce Springsteen. Keith recently swung through the Taste of Country Nights radio show and told host Evan Paul that he didn't know the song that well, but when it appeared on a playlist he was listening to while running, he knew he wanted to cover the musical gem rather than cover a better known hit.

Keith's take on the tune combines Prine's lyrical genius with Keith's musical ability to "let it rip", a trait he said he learned from Prine.. It's an apt tribute to the songwriter who Keith told Paul "taught [him] to be fearless."

