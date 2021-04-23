30 Songs About Dad That'll Pull Your Heartstrings
Share the love with a sentimental song.
Our dads do it all, and any good son or daughter knows that you don't have to wait until Father's Day to show him how much you care. It can be hard to say exactly how you feel in the moment, especially to someone who is so important to you. These songs about dads put into words just how much we love our fathers, and the impact father figures have on our lives. They encompass all that it takes to be a role model and to show love to the little ones, and big ones, in your life.
From classics to lesser-known tunes, these songs cover just about every feeling and moment that is treasured during fatherhood. They touch on the tough goings, the best highlights, and all the in between that comes along with raising kids of your own. They disclose the challenges fatherhood brings while also discussing the abundant happiness that comes along with the territory. These songs touch on special bonds held between a father and daughter or a father and son, and what it means to be on each end of that relationship. Whether you're looking to play a father-daughter song, a father-son song, or a country song about dads, these tunes will have you covered. Dad will feel the love and appreciate the sentimental touch each of these songs has to offer.