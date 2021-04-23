LIVE

30 Songs About Dad That'll Pull Your Heartstrings

Share the love with a sentimental song.

By Sierra Guardiola
April 23, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: Camerique/ClassicStock / Contributor / Getty Images

Our dads do it all, and any good son or daughter knows that you don't have to wait until Father's Day to show him how much you care. It can be hard to say exactly how you feel in the moment, especially to someone who is so important to you. These songs about dads put into words just how much we love our fathers, and the impact father figures have on our lives. They encompass all that it takes to be a role model and to show love to the little ones, and big ones, in your life.

From classics to lesser-known tunes, these songs cover just about every feeling and moment that is treasured during fatherhood. They touch on the tough goings, the best highlights, and all the in between that comes along with raising kids of your own. They disclose the challenges fatherhood brings while also discussing the abundant happiness that comes along with the territory. These songs touch on special bonds held between a father and daughter or a father and son, and what it means to be on each end of that relationship. Whether you're looking to play a father-daughter song, a father-son song, or a country song about dads, these tunes will have you covered. Dad will feel the love and appreciate the sentimental touch each of these songs has to offer. 

Credit: Southern Living

My Wish – Rascal Flatts

Credit: Southern Living

My Father’s Eyes – Eric Clapton

Credit: Southern Living

The Best Day – George Strait

Credit: Southern Living

Unforgettable – Nat King Cole And Natalie Cole

Credit: Southern Living

Boy – Lee Brice

Credit: Southern Living

Song For Dad – Keith Urban

Credit: Southern Living

Your Joy – Chrisette Michele

Credit: Southern Living

Daddy Lessons – Beyoncé and The Chicks

Credit: Southern Living

Color Him Father – The Winstons

Credit: Southern Living

Wind Beneath My Wings – Gerald Levert and Eddie Levert

Credit: Southern Living

Daughters – John Mayer

Credit: Southern Living

Daddy’s Hands – Holly Dunn

Credit: Southern Living

I Learned From You – Miley Cyrus

Credit: Southern Living

He Walked on Water – Randy Travis

Credit: Southern Living

Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) – John Lennon

Credit: Southern Living

Father and Daughter – Paul Simon

Credit: Southern Living

Ready, Set, Don’t Go – Billy Ray Cyrus

Credit: Southern Living

It Won’t Be Like This For Long – Darius Rucker

Credit: Southern Living

Anything Like Me – Brad Paisley

Credit: Southern Living

There You’ll Be – Faith Hill

Credit: Southern Living

My Old Man – Zac Brown Band

Credit: Southern Living

Tough Little Boys – Gary Allan

Credit: Southern Living

Family Man – Craig Campbell

Credit: Southern Living

Daddy Come and Get Me – Dolly Parton

Credit: Southern Living

They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy Anymore – Loretta Lynn

Credit: Southern Living

My Little Girl – Tim McGraw

Credit: Southern Living

Butterfly Kisses – Bob Carlisle

Credit: Southern Living

The Best Part of Me – Lee Brice

Credit: Southern Living

There Goes My Life – Kenny Chesney

Credit: Southern Living

Watching You – Rodney Atkins

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com