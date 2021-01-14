Classic rock, country favorites, and guilty pleasures for every driving mood.

100 Road Trip Songs So Good You'll Want to Crank the Volume Up and Roll the Windows Down

Classic Road Trip Songs

"Take It Easy" by The Eagles

"Running on Empty" by Jackson Browne

"Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac

"Jack & Diane" by John Cougar Mellencamp

"Send Me on My Way" by Rusted Root

"Atlantic City" by The Band

"Bennie and the Jets" by Elton John

"Midnight Rider" by Allman Brothers Band

"Give Me One Good Reason" by Tracy Chapman

"Break My Stride" by Matthew Wilder

"Shotgun" by George Ezra

"Real Real Gone" by Van Morrison

"Ramblin' Man" by Allman Brothers Band

"Carry on Wayward Son" by Kansas

"Take the Money and Run" by Steve Miller Band

"Reelin' in the Years" by Steely Dan

"Gimme Three Steps" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

"Run Right Back" by Moon Taxi

"Fairlane" by The Dirty Guv'nahs

"Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi

Country Road Trip Songs

"Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver

"On the Road Again" by Willie Nelson

"Suds in the Bucket" by Sara Evans

"Something Like That" by Tim McGraw

"Meet in the Middle" by Diamond Rio

"Days Go By" by Keith Urban

"I'm in a Hurry and Don't Know Why" by Alabama

"Life is a Highway" by Rascal Flatts

"Red Dirt Road" by Brooks & Dunn

"Ring of Fire" by Johnny Cash

"Drive" by Alan Jackson

"Ready to Run" by The Chicks

"Carrying Your Love with Me" by George Strait

"Cruise" by Florida Georgia Line

"All Your'n" by Tyler Childers

"My Maria" by Brooks & Dunn

"Traveller" by Chris Stapleton

"Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" by Willie Nelson & Waylon Jennings

"Every Girl" by Turnpike Troubadours

"Where the Green Grass Grows" by Tim McGraw

Songs for Road Trips with the Whole Family

"Shining Star" by Earth, Wind, and Fire

"I Want You Back" by The Jackson 5

"Tiny Dancer" by Elton John

"Something that I Want" by Grace Potter

"Precious Love" by James Morrison

"Everyday is a Winding Road" by Sheryl Crow

"Build Me Up Buttercup" by The Foundations

"The River of Dreams" by Billie Joel

"Brand New" by Ben Rector

"Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell

"You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne

"Let Me Get By" by Tedeschi Trucks Band

"Wouldn't It Be Nice" by The Beach Boys

"Shiny Happy People" by R.E.M.

"Only Wanna Be with You" by Hootie & the Blowfish

"I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers

"Love and Memories" by O.A.R.

"Ants Marching" by Dave Matthews Band

"Washed by the Water" by NEEDTOBREATHE

"Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder

Songs for Road Trips with Your Girls (That Means Mom, Too!)

"Soak Up the Sun" by Sheryl Crow

"Mustang Sally" by Wilson Pickett

"Head Over Heels" by The Go-Go's

"A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton

"There She Goes" by The La's

"Want You Back" by HAIM

"Redesigning Women" by The Highwomen

"80s Mercedes" by Maren Morris

"Wide Open Spaces" by The Chicks

"Dancing Queen" by ABBA

"Strawberry Wine" by Deana Carter

"Go Your Own Way" by Fleetwood Mac

"Wonder Woman" by Kacey Musgraves

"Summer Girls" by LFO

"Love You for a Long Time" by Maggie Rogers

"Hold On" by Wilson Phillips

"Man! I Feel Like a Woman" by Shania Twain

"9 to 5" by Dolly Parton

"Love Story" by Taylor Swift

"Road Less Traveled" by Lauren Alaina

Road Trip Songs About the South

"Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight and The Pips

"Carolina in My Mind" by James Taylor

"Tennessee Rose" by Emmylou Harris

"Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

"My Tennessee Mountain Home" by Dolly Parton

"All My Exes Live in Texas" by George Strait

"Proud Mary" by Ike & Tina Turner

"Mountain Music" by Alabama

"Georgia on my Mind" by Ray Charles

"Heads Carolina, Tails California" by Jo Dee Messina

"Amarillo by Morning" by George Strait

"Walking in Memphis" by Marc Cohn

"Jackson" by Johnny Cash and June Carter

"Wagon Wheel" by Darius Rucker

"Born on the Bayou" by Creedence Clearwater Revival

"Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man" by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty

"Callin' Baton Rouge" by Brooks Jefferson

"Texas Sun" by Leon Bridges

"Maybe It Was Memphis" by Pam Tillis

"Universal Sound" by Tyler Childers

