Reba McEntire Releasing Live Gospel Album and DVD Featuring Her Favorite Hymns
Reba McEntire is releasing a special CD & DVD pairing, My Chains Are Gone, featuring some of the "most beloved hymns of all time."
The live Gospel-inspired collection features familiar hymns like "How Great Thou Art," "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot," and "I'll Fly Away," as well as some of McEntire's faith-focused hits from over the years, including "God and My Girlfriends," "The Greatest Man I Never Knew," and "Back to God."
According to a news release, the DVD (pre-order here) offers live footage of McEntire's 2017 first solo headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville—featuring special guests Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson, and The Isaacs—as well as more recent performances at Clementine in Nashville from 2021.
At the same time, the country legend will also release a companion 12-track audio live CD (pre-order here) boasting some of her favorite hymns, as well as guest performances by Lauren Daigle, Kelly Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood, and The Isaacs.
Both will be available on March 25—just in time for Easter. Keep scrolling for full track listings.
My Chains Are Gone: Hymns & Gospel Favorites Official DVD Track Listing:
- "Jesus Loves Me"
- "I Got The Lord On My Side"
- "Back To God"
- "I'll Fly Away"
- "Softly And Tenderly" (Featuring Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood)
- "God And My Girlfriends"
- "Just Like Them Horses"
- "The Greatest Man I Never Knew"
- "How Great Thou Art"
- "Because He Lives"
- "In The Garden/Wonderful Peace" (Featuring The Isaacs)
- "It Is Well With My Soul" (Featuring The Isaacs)
- "The Lord's Prayer"
- "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot"
My Chains Are Gone: Hymns and Gospel Favorites Official CD Track List:
- "Jesus Loves Me"
- "Oh, How I Love Jesus"
- "When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder"
- "Amazing Grace / My Chains Are Gone"
- "I'll Fly Away"
- "Because He Lives"
- "In The Garden / Wonderful Peace" (Featuring The Isaacs)
- "How Great Thou Art"
- "Softly & Tenderly" (Featuring Kelly Clarkson & Trisha Yearwood)
- "I'd Rather Have Jesus"
- "The Lord's Prayer"
- "Back To God" (Acoustic Version) (Featuring Lauren Daigle)
"Additionally, McEntire will host a special livestream event on March 5, to share some of the stories behind the songs on the two discs. Fans can purchase tickets to the virtual event and buy signed CDs and DVDs now.