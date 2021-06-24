The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Lineup Is Here, with Jimmy Buffett, Stevie Nicks, and More
Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, The Black Crowes, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band...the list of amazing acts, alongside incredible local musicians, goes on and on.
After more than a year "without music" (or at least in the sense of gathering together for concerts and festivals), we're all hopeful that there's much to look forward to this summer and fall as coronavirus case numbers decline and vaccination rates continue to improve across the country.
Specifically, we've got our sights set on the ever-delightful Crescent City music scene with the 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup officially announced today, Thursday, June 24 in advance of this fall's two-weekend festival in October. This year, they've got quite the roster of musicians including Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, The Beach Boys, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and many more.
Of course, all of these headliners will be joined by what makes Jazz Fest so special: local New Orleans and Southern Louisiana musicians who give the event its signature flair and plenty of Bayou-worthy energy. Just a few of those numerous groups include the roots group New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Cajun musical maestros Lost Bayou Ramblers, and funk group Walter "Wolfman" Washington & The Roadmasters. You can check out the full list on NOJazzFest.com. The event is scheduled to run for two weekends, October 8-10 and the following weekend on October 15-17.
Currently, you can buy tickets on the festival's website for three-day weekend passes for the early-bird price of $200. Single-day ticket will go on sale in July. In addition to the music, guests can expect food and beverages available for purchase, art exhibits, crafts for sale, and plenty of superb people-watching, dancing, and fun.
Have you ever journeyed to NOLA for Jazz Fest? What was your favorite act that you caught live under the N'awlins sun?