Garth Brooks Took a "Leap of Faith" That Launched Martina McBride's Music Career

After 30 years of country music stardom, McBride hasn’t forgotten who helped get her there.

Martina McBride has never been shy about how she got her start in the country music businesses.

"I got a lot of help from people when I was coming up," she told Southern Living last year."Garth Brooks gave me an opening spot on his tour right off the bat."

It's true. McBride was selling merchandise for Brooks when the "Friends in Low Places" singer saw something special in her. He promised to make her his opening act if she could get a recording contract.

In 1991 McBride signed with RCA Nashville and Brooks kept his word. A few years later, she was a household name.

Three decades of success followed for the singer-songwriter, and this past summer, McBride experienced a full-circle moment. She told Country Now that when the Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice exhibit opened at the Country Music Hall of Fame in July, she knew she wanted Brooks to be there.

"I didn't really know if he would be available to come… but he texted me right back and said, 'I wouldn't miss it.' It was really special for him to take his time and come to that event because he did give me such a huge opportunity when I opened that tour."

"We did 77 shows together, and at the time, I don't even think my single was out when we did our first couple of shows," she continued. "So, it was really a leap of faith."

