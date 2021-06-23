Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice Exhibit Coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum This Summer
The exhibit displays memorabilia from McBride's time with her family's band as a child up until now.
Attention, Martina McBride fans: An incredible exhibit in the country music star's honor is landing at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville this summer.
Titled Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice, the special display of McBride's path into the spotlight from her time performing in her family's band as a child up until the current day opens on July 30 of this year, and runs through August 7, 2022.
Though McBride hardly needs an introduction, the singer and songwriter has won many awards over the course of her career, including the CMA for "Female Vocalist of the Year" four times and the ACM award for "Top Female Vocalist" three times. She's also the host of her own Food Network show and penned two cookbooks along the way. (Have we mentioned how much we love her sautéed spinach recipe?)
For all of her musical achievements, philanthropic work, and more, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is looking forward to celebrating the multi-talented artist. "Martina McBride has been creating powerful, socially conscious country music for more than 25 years," said museum CEO Kyle Young in a press release. "Her anthems of personal empowerment have addressed the challenges women face and contributed a much-needed perspective to the genre. The empathy at the core of her music informs her life offstage, where she advocates for female artists."
For a taste of what's to come, check out the Lithe floral-print dress with sequins from the upcoming Power of Her Voice exhibit. McBride wore the frock on a special hour-long Grand Ole Opry segment in 2005 during which she performed songs from her Timeless album, featuring duets with beloved country singer Lynn Anderson and Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Price.
We sure wish we could borrow that aqua number for a night out on the town.
