Luke Combs' New SEC Football Hype Song is a Rousing Love Letter to the South
“South on Ya” will get you even more pumped for the return of SEC Football.
Country star Luke Combs teamed up with the SEC Network to create an epic new hype song, "South on Ya."
The rousing track pays tribute to each of the states represented by the 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference.
"Way down where the sun shines hotter / Dawgs on the porch, Gators in the water / Way down, down in Alabama / Muddy Mississippi, swampy Louisiana..."
Combs, a native of Huntersville, North Carolina, teased the new song on Instagram Tuesday with a minute-long video featuring footage of previous SEC games.
"If you come around here, better bring it 'cause we're no doubt gonna put a little #SouthOnYa," the crooner captioned the post with lyrics to the single.
Other lyrics include: "Got a little dirt road dust running through our blood from the never heard-of-it hometown / Got a can't-quit heart and some take it too far / and a whole lot of never back down."
We can't lie, it's got us pretty pumped up for this season.
Fortunately, we don't have long to wait. According to SECSports.com, SEC Football is scheduled to begin its season the weekend of September 4 with 14 games.
Yeehaw!