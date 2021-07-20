Luke Bryan Brings 7-Year-Old Fan on Stage for Sweet Duet
She knew every word!
A young Luke Bryan fan got the experience of a lifetime over the weekend.
Seven-year-old Darci Claire was front row at Bryan's Jiffy Lube Live concert in Bristow, Virginia, Saturday night when she caught the eye of the country star. Bryan couldn't help but notice the youngster—who happened to be wearing a custom "country girl, shake it for me" shirt —singing along to every word of his latest single "Waves."
"That was awesome!" he told her, treating her to a high-five and an invitation to join him on stage for the next song.
Though she appeared shy at first, Claire eventually warmed up, nailing the lyrics to "Down to One" as the crowd cheered along. With Bryan's arm around her, the pair locked eyes for the duration of the impromptu duet.
"Y'all give it up for Darci!" the father-of-five said at the end of the performance, kissing his pint-sized fan on the cheek before passing her back to her family below.
How sweet is that?