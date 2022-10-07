Loretta Lynn Hoped Chapel Hart Would Remake One Of Her Songs—They Were Doing Just That When She Died

Chapel Hart is making sure that Loretta Lynn's legacy lives on.

Lynn died in her sleep Tuesday at the age of 90, but shortly before her passing, she reached out to the group with a subtle request.

"I'm wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs," Lynn wrote on Facebook after watching their performance of the Dolly Parton- inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene" on America's Got Talent back in July.

After learning of Lynn's death, Chapel Hart revealed they'd heeded her suggestion and had begun reworking one of her most legendary anthems, "Fist City."

"Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are today," the Mississippi group wrote on social media. "We were literally just workin' through our song for you yesterday on the road, we think you'd be stoked to know we are EXTENDING 'Fist City.'"

Chapel Hart also shared a video of them rehearsing the new song.

"We know you had to go but don't you worry mama, you left country music in good and capable hands!" the rising country trio continued. "Your wings, we know, are Gorgeous/Fabulous so go on and Rest High On the Mountain, there are no goodbyes ONLY see you laters!"

Lynn already had four children before launching her career in the early 1960s. Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and '70s, including "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough," "The Pill," "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "Rated X," and "You're Looking at Country."

Over the course of her trailblazing, six-decade career, Lynn was inducted into more music Halls of Fame than any female recording artist. The four-time-Grammy-winner became the first woman to be named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year in 1972 and sold more than 45 million records worldwide.

Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart. The group, which hails from tiny Poplarville, Mississippi, made it to the final stage of competition on the latest season of America's Got Talent.

They embarked on a seemingly endless winning streak following their viral first appearance on the reality competition show back in July. After earning a Golden Buzzer with "You Can Have Him, Jolene," the trio shot to No. 1 on iTunes, heard from Parton, and received an invitation to make their Grand Ole Opry debut. Just last week their highly anticipated collaboration with Darius Rucker was released.

Country music is in good and capable hands, indeed!