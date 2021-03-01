Lauren Alaina Shares the Moving Reason She Admires Dolly Parton So Much

I grew up in a very humble environment. My family did not have very much at all, but we had a ton of love, I’ll tell you that. My parents both worked really hard to raise my brother and I. My dad worked swing shifts at a chemical plant and my mom was a waitress; they just had to work for everything that we ever had. That song is part of what’s so wonderful about Dolly Parton; she really gives a voice to working-class people. My great-grandmother had her own coat of many colors, and now I own it. It’s in my closet, and there’s a little hat that matches it. I remember my Nana telling me, “You’re going to get this coat someday.” I’ve always had a very special connection with that song, and it’s all about making the best of your situation, basically. I think that’s probably why [Dolly] is my favorite of all time. She’s just pure class in every sense of the word.