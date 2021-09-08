Kenny Rogers Tribute Concert Special Coming to CBS This Month

Mark your calendars! A star-studded Kenny Rogers tribute concert special that was filmed before the country legend's death will air later this month on CBS.

According to Variety, "Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler" was filmed at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on October 25, 2017—the crooner's glamorous farewell bash. The hour-long broadcast set for September 23 will reportedly feature performances by Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Lionel Richie, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady A, and Idina Menzel.

Rogers, who died on March 20, 2020, at age 81, makes three appearances in the 2017 show, including performances of "You Can't Make Old Friends" and "Islands in the Stream." He also takes the stage for a moving rendition of "I Will Always Love You" by Parton.

WATCH: Kenny Rogers Almost Scrapped Recording "Islands in the Stream" Until Dolly Parton Changed His Mind

"Kenny Rogers' enormous impact on country music was matched only by the love all the artists and fans showed Kenny on this incredible night," executive producers Keith Wortman and Ken Levitan said in a joint statement, per Variety. "We are so thrilled to share this special with his friends, family, and fans all around the world, as he will remain forever in our hearts."