Prince Wrote Kenny Rogers' Beloved 1986 Ballad, "You're My Love"

Rogers' 1986 tune, "You're My Love," off of his album They Don't Make Them Like They Used To was penned by Prince under the pseudonym of Joey Coco. In a 2016 Facebook Post on his fan page, Rogers explains the backstory behind the song: "I never had the privilege of knowing Prince, but I always wanted to. Back in the '80's, I had contacted him through a mutual friend to ask if he would write me a song...and he did ('You're My Love' from the album THEY DON'T MAKE THEM LIKE THEY USED TO). When he sent the song to me, if I remember right, it was him playing all of the instruments on it and he had his background vocals on it," the post begins. "Unfortunately on the finished record, somehow my producer didn't end up using the music or vocals (the song was re-cut). It was such an incredible thing that Prince took the time to do that for me. He was a brilliant guy and a gifted musician with a lot of feelings, and you could tell his feelings went far deeper than what was written on his face."