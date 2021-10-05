Vols Fan Kenny Chesney Plans His Tours Around College Football

Kenny Chesney knows better than to try and compete with college football.

The country crooner discussed his decades of college football fandom during a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show. Chesney, who grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, comes from a long line of diehard Tennessee fans.

"We didn't have a pro allegiance to anyone," Chesney said. "It was all Tennessee football and Tennessee sports, and that's all we had."

So, he knows what fall means to college football fans—and how foolish it would be to compete with a love like that.

"We always end our tour right before football season, because I refuse to work during football season for two reasons," Chesney told Finebaum. "I want to watch the games, and I don't want to compete with SEC football. There's no way I'm going to do it."

He said that he and his crew schedule tours to wrap up at the end of August. This way, they can go on a vacation for a week, enjoy college football season, and get back to work the next spring.

According to AL.com, Chesney appeared on the podcast to promote More Than a Voice, the new feature-length documentary from ESPN Films about legendary SEC radio announcers. Chesney appears in the film and serves as executive producer.

"It was important for me to be a part of this film, because John Ward was such a big part of my life growing up and loving sports in east Tennessee," Chesney said in a press release. "With his voice and his words, he painted a picture of Tennessee football that captured my imagination and the imaginations of so many. Meeting him was one of the highlights of my life—and I'm thrilled to be a small part of this film that sheds light on his genius and so many of the other voices who have made the Southeastern Conference really special."