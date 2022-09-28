Kelly Clarkson's Soulful Piano Cover Of Faith Hill's "Breathe" Will Give You Goosebumps

Faith Hill's original recording of "Breathe" is hard to top, but Kelly Clarkson recently came close.

During the "Kellyoke" segment of Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the songstress performed a soulful piano cover of the 1999 country hit that, pardon the pun, left the audience breathless.

Clarkson, dressed in all black, created a dramatic vibe by appearing on a darkened stage illuminated by only a ring of yellow uplights. Accompanied by music director Jason Halbert on piano, the American Idol alum eased into the familiar song, later joined by her full band and backup singers.

Written by Stephanie Bentley and Holly Lamar, "Breathe" was the title track on Hill's fourth studio album. The emotional ballad was the number-one pop single of 2000 and nominated for three Grammy Awards, ultimately winning the Grammy for best female country vocal performance.

Clarkson has covered Hill in previous "Kellyoke" segments. The multihyphenate has also performed "It Matters to Me," "Wild Ones," and "Let's Go To Vegas."

Thanks for the goosebumps, Kelly!