Kelly Clarkson's Soulful Piano Cover Of Faith Hill's "Breathe" Will Give You Goosebumps

There isn’t anything Kelly can’t do.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 4
Photo: NBC/Getty Images

Faith Hill's original recording of "Breathe" is hard to top, but Kelly Clarkson recently came close.

During the "Kellyoke" segment of Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the songstress performed a soulful piano cover of the 1999 country hit that, pardon the pun, left the audience breathless.

Clarkson, dressed in all black, created a dramatic vibe by appearing on a darkened stage illuminated by only a ring of yellow uplights. Accompanied by music director Jason Halbert on piano, the American Idol alum eased into the familiar song, later joined by her full band and backup singers.

Written by Stephanie Bentley and Holly Lamar, "Breathe" was the title track on Hill's fourth studio album. The emotional ballad was the number-one pop single of 2000 and nominated for three Grammy Awards, ultimately winning the Grammy for best female country vocal performance.

Clarkson has covered Hill in previous "Kellyoke" segments. The multihyphenate has also performed "It Matters to Me," "Wild Ones," and "Let's Go To Vegas."

Thanks for the goosebumps, Kelly!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dolly Parton Loretta Lynn
Dolly Parton And Loretta Lynn Harmonize Beautifully On Medley Of Lynn's Greatest Hits In Vintage Clip
Johnny Cash
How Queen Elizabeth Inspired One Of Johnny Cash's Most Iconic Songs
Chapel Hart on America's Got Talent
5 Country Artists To Check Out If You Love Chapel Hart
Dolly Parton and Charley Pride
Listen to Dolly Parton and Charley Pride's Moving Gospel Duet, "God's Coloring Book"
Mickey Guyton
A Young Mickey Guyton Drew Inspiration From LeAnn Rimes and Dolly Parton
Alton Brown
Alton Brown on the Greatest Lessons He Learned From His Grandmother About Food, Biscuits, and More
couple driving
The Ultimate Oldies But Goodies Playlist for Your Next Road Trip
2022 CMT Music Awards The Judds
Wynonna Judd Turns The Judds' Final Tour Into Star-Studded "Girls Night Out"
fourth of july songs
These Patriotic Songs Are The Ultimate Ode to The U.S.A.
US country music singer Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Humbly Accepts Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Despite Initial Reluctance
Johnny Cash
This Johnny Cash Christmas Song Still Has A Poignant Message Today
Father with Family
30 Songs About Dad That'll Pull Your Heartstrings
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste's Impressive Grammys Run Includes Album of the Year
Reba McEntire Oscars 2022
Reba McEntire Wows With Heartfelt Oscars Performance
Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini
Dolly Parton Will Perform New Single With Kelsea Ballerini at ACM Awards
Reba McEntire My Chains Are Gone
Reba McEntire Releasing Live Gospel Album and DVD Featuring Her Favorite Hymns