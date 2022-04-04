Jon Batiste's Impressive Grammys Run Includes Album of the Year
Congratulations are in order for the one and only Jon Batiste!
The New Orleans-native won Album of the Year for his latest album, We Are, at last night's Grammy Award ceremony.
Batiste, who is also the bandleader and musical director of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is the first Black artist to win the category in 14 years. Herbie Hancock won a Grammy for River: The Joni Letters in 2008.
"I believe this to my core, there is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor," he said in his acceptance speech for the biggest award of the night. "The creative arts are subjective, and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most. It's like a song or an album is made, and it almost has a radar to find the person when they need it the most."
"Be you. That's it," Batiste concluded. "I love you even if I don't know you! Good night!"
Batiste was the most nominated artist in 2022, with nods in 11 categories. He took home four additional Grammys before the televised portion of the show began.
Congratulations, Jon!