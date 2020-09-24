Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" Is Inspired by These Two Southern Cities

"Nibblin' on sponge cake / Watchin' the sun bake..."

Ah, doesn't that opening line of Jimmy Buffett's chart-topper, "Margaritaville" just make you smile? We're pretty sure we could listen to the beloved tune 20 times a day—especially these days—to boost our mood and bolster our souls, all the while never growing tired of it. But even though so many of us love this popular anthem, you might be hard-pressed to find a Buffett fan who actually knows the story behind this 1977 mega hit, off of the album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.

No more! Thanks to an article on Wide Open Country, we're now pleased to share that the song was inspired by the two Southern cities of Austin and Key West. According to the story, in Austin, Buffett found himself at a restaurant named Lung's Cocina del Sur. There, he was served a frozen margarita and began to think about a misplaced salt shaker ("Searchin' for my lost shaker of salt"), thus getting his wheels turning for "Margaritaville." Coupled with contemplating a growing wave of tourists in Key West, Florida, Buffett was now on his way to penning one of his most famous songs, which he began at a friend's house in Austin, per the article's author Bobby Moore.

As Moore references in his piece, Buffett song producer Norbert Putnam has also shared a bit more background on how "Margaritaville" came to be: "One day in the studio, (Buffett) comes in and starts telling me about a day he had in Key West," producer Norbert Putnam told music outlet Sound on Sound. "He was coming home from a bar and he lost one of his flip-flops and he stepped on a beer can top and he couldn't find the salt for his Margarita. He says he's writing lyrics to it and I say 'That's a terrible idea for a song.' He comes back in a few days later with 'Wasted Away Again In Margaritaville' and plays it and right then everyone knows it's a hit song."

