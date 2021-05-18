Jimmy Buffett to Livestream Concert from Famed Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, California, Next Month
Parrotheads, mark your calendars for Sunday, June 20.
Come June 20 at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST, Jimmy Buffett fans are in for a treat: The iconic musician will mark Father's Day and the start of summer with a virtual concert experience from the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, California, on concert streaming platform, NoCap.
Buffett has been performing at the beloved music venue since the 1970s, and this is his first concert since before the coronavirus pandemic's stateside outbreak last year. The show was pre-recorded in front of an audience of 40 fans at Belly Up on a prior date. "Buffett is a forward thinking legend who has always stayed WAY ahead of the curve by finding new ways to reach and offer his world to his audience," shared NoCap's founder Cisco Adler in a press release announcing the show. "This medium couldn't be more perfect for him."
Tickets to the concert stream are $17.50 in advance and $20 if purchased on the day of the concert and can be purchased online here (Capital One cardholders get 10% off their purchase). Each NoCap show offers exclusive content along with VIP and Meet & Greet upgrade options. Merchandise for the festivities will also be available for purchase, including a t-shirt and commemorative ticket. A portion of proceeds from the evening's event will be donated to Buffett's nonprofit, Singing for Change. Whether you're gifting a concert streaming pass to a father figure in your life or treating yourself to the tunes to get you in the summer spirit, it's bound to be a Cheeseburger in Paradise worth of fun.
In case you're reading this, Mr. Buffett, we're looking forward to tuning in for the show. And for when we finally get to catch you in person, we kindly request that "Changes in Latitudes," "A Pirate Looks at Forty," and "Stars Fell on Alabama" all make the final setlist cut.