Jennifer Nettles New Album of Show Tunes Takes Us to Broadway and to Church

In the third grade, young Jennifer Nettles boarded an Amtrak train in Jesup, Georgia, and headed to New York City with her cousin Allison, Aunt Kay, and Uncle Walter to visit Great Aunt Cora Lee and Great Uncle Jerry. The Georgia contingency was treated to a night at the theater by their New York kin, and life forever changed for little Jennifer Nettles, as she recently told Southern Living.

"They took us to see A Chorus Line, GASP, yes and my little 3rd grade self, I was absolutely mesmerized and enchanted by the world that was created at such a high level of excellence." She quickly added with a laugh that she was "of course scandalized by "'Dance 10, Looks 3.'" But then she had her Babe Ruth, call her shot moment. "And as the story goes, we walked out and my aunt looked at me and she said 'well Jennifer, what did you think? Did you like it?' And she said I looked back up at the marquee and said, 'I'll be back.'"

So, before there were Grammy awards and Righteous Gemstones, there was a little girl in Georgia with big Broadway dreams. Knowing this background information, it makes perfect sense that the latest solo effort of one half of the country music duo Sugarland, would be this album of show tunes, Always Like New. As it turned out, Nettles saw that dream become reality in 2015 as she made her Broadway debut as Roxy Hart in Chicago.

"I was so grateful because out of the success I had had as a musician I was able to re-enter into the world of musical theater at the Broadway level. Who gets to do that? Nobody gets to do that. I was so blessed and feel so grateful to have been able to do that and that really for me, to be able to get back to that community that I had wanted to and had been carrying with me for so long in my music career, really reignited that fire and that flame in me and since that Broadway debut have been continuing to expand within the musical theater and the Broadway community. This album definitely being an example of that."

Several stars before her have made albums featuring hits from musical theater but never a star of her ilk from the world of country music. Nettles is not only able to provide a fresh take and a definite Southern lens to these beloved tunes but manages to do it with both respect for the original versions and a brand-new energy all at the same time.

"One of the reasons to that I wanted to do this record is not only to show people may only know me from when I came on the mainstream public consciousness with where Sugarland is concerned. To show them more of me and where I come from as an artist, but also to possibly introduce them to this music that is so important to me that I love so much that they may have never heard or considered," Nettles said, noting that she had a long history before Sugarland and wants to welcome in all her country music fans to more of the music she loves.

Always Like New features a splendid line up of show tunes to please fans of musical theater of every generation, each one showcasing Nettles unique, instantly recognizable voice and signature twang. In terms of the choices of the selections made, it was all done with deep intention and purpose. Nettles and her producer and partner on this project, Alex Lacamoire, made sure to balance classics with songs from contemporary musical theater and to make sure to respect the original composition enough while elevating it "with an arrangement that felt fresh and would allow for the listener to hear the songs in a different way." Shows represented run the gamut from Oklahoma, and My Fair Lady to Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton.

We must highlight her arrangement of "Oh What a Beautiful Morning" from Oklahoma. With this version, Nettles not only takes us to Broadway, she takes us to church.

It's Broadway meets gospel choir and we absolutely love it. It's one of Nettles' favorites as well. "To be where we are right now, not only as a culture but in the world right now and hopefully at least we as a country, are re-emerging from this pandemic. It feels like a new dawn, it feels like the dawning of a new day, a new morning and I feel like yes, this song is so full of gratitude and joy and so expansive, that to me it is one of the standouts for sure."

