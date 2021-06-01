Ina Garten's Ultimate Summer Party Playlist
Songs from The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, and more.
Many of us are feeling hopeful for a summer that resembles, well, summer. Ina Garten wants to ensure we all have a wonderful playlist to go along with this hopeful season of entertaining.
"Every great party needs a great soundtrack! Life is starting to feel more normal again and I just feel like dancing," Garten wrote in a recent Instagram post announcing her new playlist, "Ina's Dance Party," a curated collection of upbeat hits by the Barefoot Contessa, available for your listening pleasure on Spotify and Apple Music. "I hope you love it!" she signed off her post, alongside a photo of herself with open hands and a bright smile gracing her face.
The playlist — which runs at three hours and three minutes — includes feel-good songs like Whitney Houston's 1987 smash hit "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," Cyndi Lauper's 1983 mega single "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's 1967 beloved "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."
There's also music from Dionne Warwick, The Pointer Sisters, Natalie Cole, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Donna Summer, The Beach Boys, and many more amazing singers and groups. If you're itching to get the bopping and hopping started, Spotify users can click play below.
Ina Garten has released several playlists from beach tunes to her favorite love songs, and we're glad she's giving us all an excuse to get excited for brighter days ahead with her latest curated lineup. If only she could send a few appetizers over to our doorstep to nosh on after busting a few moves. Raise that glass, y'all.