George Strait Helps Raise $1.7 Million for Wounded Veterans through Annual Charity Event 

The 11th annual Vaqueros del Mar golf tournament and benefit show, held in Texas, raises money for nonprofit Feherty’s Troops First Foundation.

The King of Country Music has once again set aside time to help raise money for veterans through a charity event benefiting Feherty's Troop First Foundation.

For the 11th year, Strait, alongside longtime friend and Texas businessman Tom Cusick, hosted the Vaqueros del Mar Invitational golf tournament and benefit show at Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort, which they co-own alongside Northview Hotel Group. This year, Tapatio Springs kicked off the fundraising efforts by making a $25,000 donation of their own.

The weekend-long event featured a gala, live auction, golf match, golf "shootout," and a celebration show featuring performances by Strait, as well as other artists.

Proceeds from the event benefit Feherty's Troop First Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports wellness and quality of life for post-9/11 combat-injured warriors. The organization's many initiatives provide housing to wounded veterans and their families, establish community among service members, offer services to help members leave the battlefield on their own terms, and provide service dogs to help assist them in their everyday lives.

This year's event raised $1.7 million. Since the event's inception in 2011, more than $10 million has been raised for the cause.