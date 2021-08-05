“That’s What Cowboys Do” is the fifth single off his latest album, Fun.

Garth Brooks' "That's What Cowboys Do" Has a Secret Third Verse Reserved for Live Performances

Just in case you needed another reason to see Garth Brooks in concert, live performances are the only way you'll get to experience the third verse of his latest single.

The recorded version of "That's What Cowboys Do" ends with the lovesick cowboy leaving, even though he wishes he could stay.

"But a cowboy's always got somewhere to go / Another song to sing, another day to save, another rodeo / They're always leavin' town, chasin' sunsets down / It ain't nothin' new / Yeah, they're just passin' through / That's what cowboys do."

But in a recent conversation with Taste of Country, Brooks revealed that there's a special live version with a third verse, which he debuted during a performance in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23.

It "kind of explains and takes it to the next level. Or the last level," he said of the bonus verse. Brooks said he planned to perform it in Nashville a few days later, but that show was rained out.

During a recent episode of his Inside Studio G series on Facebook Live, Brooks shared a bit of background on the soulful ballad, including the fact that he originally wrote it for another band.

"It was written for Midland," he revealed. "It was written for the boys from Midland. 'Cause I thought they would kill it. We sat down and wrote something for them, because they do a lot of George Strait-feeling stuff."

But once Brooks finished "That's What Cowboys Do," he knew he wanted to record the song himself. "It ended up feeling so good we just did it ourselves," he said.