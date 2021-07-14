There's a Good Reason Garth Brooks Doesn't Sell Tickets for the First Two Rows at His Concerts

Ardent Garth Brooks fans may have noticed something funny. It's impossible to buy front row seats to a Garth Brooks concert. Turns out, it's not scalpers or ticket-buying bots swooping up prime seats before true fans can get a spot, but a decision by Brooks himself to never sell seats in the first two rows of his shows.

During a recent #AskGarth segment on his Inside Studio G Facebook show, Garth Brooks revealed the thinking behind that strategy.

Like most fans, Brooks was extremely frustrated by ticket resellers using their technological wiles to swoop up front row seats to his shows and then turn around to sell them to fans at jacked up rates. He was also annoyed having folks in the front row who seemed disinterested in being there or couldn't sing along to "Friends in Low Places" or "The Thunder Rolls". So the country star came up with a plan. He entirely stopped selling tickets for the first two rows of his shows. That meant, no resellers, no bored executives, no seedy resellers, and no folks who were "not really into the music" and instead spending the evening "looking around to see who's seeing them being there at the show."

To fill that prime concert real estate, Brooks sends crew members up to the cheap seats—those seats way up in the stadiums and arenas and concert halls—and finds real fans. True fans who couldn't afford seats closer to the action, but were happy to dance and sing the night away from a perch in the upper deck. Fans who would be "very excited" to be down in front and would appreciate the concert even more than those who shelled out the big bucks for scalped tickets.