Nashville's Fisk Jubilee Singers Celebrate 150 Years of Making Music

In October 1871, a choral ensemble from Fisk University went on tour to raise funds for their school, the first American institution to offer a liberal arts education to "young men and women irrespective of color." The students performed spirituals, sharing the music of enslaved people with the rest of the world for the first time. Now, 150 years later, the acclaimed a cappella group still tours, ensuring that the musical legacy stays alive.

"Performances of these songs by the Fisk Jubilee Singers and other vocalists help preserve the culture of the spirituals, which are unique to the history of the United States," says musical director Paul T. Kwami.

To commemorate the occasion, they released Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) last year, earning them their first Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album.

"This award, personally, places me in an attitude of thanksgiving for the following reasons," says Kwami. "It serves as great publicity for Fisk University and the Fisk Jubilee Singers, it recognized the importance of the Fisk Jubilee Singers and their music, and it reminds me of my responsibility as one of many who should preserve the legacy of the Fisk Jubilee Singers."