Dolly Parton Fittingly Has Three Songs on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" List

It has been a big week for Dolly Parton. Not only did the country legend earn her first-ever Emmy Award for her Christmas on the Square Netflix special, but she also was named to the TIME100 list of most influential people. Now, Rolling Stone magazine just shuffled the rankings on its list of the Top 500 Songs of All Time and, naturally, Dolly features heavily.

The list was first published by Rolling Stone back in 2004, but this year the critics decided to reevaluate their rankings. They shook things up, too. More than half the songs on the new list, weren't included at all on the old version, the magazine said in a statement. This includes a third of the Top 100. While the initial iteration put Bob Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" at the top of the list, now that honor goes to Aretha Franklin's "Respect", which previously was at number 5 . As KVUE pointed out, the latest version of the list also includes not one, but three songs by Dolly.

Coming in at No. 263, was her hit, semi-autobiographical hit "Coat of Many Colors", which inspired a book and a movie. The song came to her while on tour with Porter Wagoner, her website notes, but when the spirit struck her, she didn't have any paper and instead scribbled it down on the back of some old dry cleaning receipts.

Her next entry comes in at No. 94 with her smash tune, "I Will Always Love You." While it was Whitney Houston's cover of the song that made the ranking, Dolly gets the writer credit for the song that she originally put at No. 1 on the country music charts.

Finally, her highest entry at number 63 is "Jolene." The memorable tune was reportedly inspired in part, to tease her husband about his harmless flirtation with an auburn-haired bank teller, and the name came to Dolly , after meeting a red-headed fan named Jolene.