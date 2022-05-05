Dolly Parton Humbly Accepts Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Despite Initial Reluctance
After some initial hesitation, Dolly Parton gracefully accepted her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this week.
The legendary artist said thanks but no thanks to the honor back in March, citing concerns that she hadn't "earned that right." Despite her plea to "respectfully bow out" of consideration, Parton was included in the 2022 class along with Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and Eurythmics.
The organization explained its decision to keep her in the running by pointing out that it is "not defined by any one genre," and that it has deep roots in country music, as well as rhythm and blues.
In a recent interview with Billboard, the country star said she's starting to come around to the idea of being a rockstar despite her initial cold feet.
"People usually [say] 'Dolly rocks' or 'you rock' or 'you're a rock star.' I thought they just meant that I was cool, and I took that as a great compliment," Parton said. "But now I'm going to have to take it literally!"
She explained that it's not that she didn't appreciate the honor, she just felt she wasn't worthy of it.
"I appreciate the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame people for staying there with me. I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy," Parton told Billboard. "It was just always my belief—and I think millions of other people out there too—always thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock 'n' roll business, and I just didn't feel like I really measured up to that and I don't want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard.
"So, I just wanted to go pull out before it got started good," she continued. "I found out later that it's far more than that, obviously. … I'm very honored and humbled by [the induction], and so I'll try to live up to it."
We have no doubt you will, Dolly!