Dolly Parton Had a Major Fangirl Moment When Goldie Hawn Called Her to Ask If She Could Record "My Blue Tears"
Here's the inside scoop.
Two of our favorite blonde stars? Dolly Parton and Goldie Hawn.
And thanks to a recent article from celebrity news website the Cheat Sheet, we're taking a walk down memory lane back to the 1970s with these singing and acting sensations. Fans of the two may recall that in 1972, Hawn released a cover of Parton's 1971 album, Coat of Many Colors first single, "My Blue Tears."
"Fly away from my window, little bluebird / Fly as far as you can away from here / And let not your song fall upon my ear / Go spread your blue wings and I'll shed my blue tears," the beautiful song about heartache begins. "For the one that I have loved / He has left me and gone / And I am in no mood to hear your sad song," the pain-tinged lyrics continue. While there's nobody quite like Parton, it's safe to say that the song is in capable vocal cords with Hawn's rendition.
But how did this cover come to be in the first place? It turns out that Parton shared the backstory in her recent book, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics ($34.39; Amazon.com), as the Cheat Sheet recounts. It all started with a phone call when Hawn reached out to the famous country singer to inquire about recording the tune. "I was so excited," Parton recalled in the book. "It was Goldie Hawn. That's when she was on [sketch comedy show Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In on NBC] She was the cutest, sweetest thing, and who even knew that she could sing?" Needless to say, we're so glad Parton gave her blessing for the cover.
We sure hope the two got to toast the recording in person. If we're really lucky, perhaps they'll release a duet of the timeless tune one day.