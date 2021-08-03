Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Just Recorded Their First-Ever Duet

Dreams come true, y'all!

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Dolly Parton revealed that after decades of sharing the spotlight, she and Reba McEntire have finally joined forces on a song.

Parton shared that she and her longtime friend "just" cut a new version of "Does He Love You," McEntire's Grammy-winning ballad featuring Linda Davis that topped the country charts in 1993.

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

"It turned out really good. I've always wanted to sing with her," Parton said, adding that the track will appear on McEntire's forthcoming album. "I don't know why we never did it until now, but we really sounded good together. I think the fans are gonna like it."

McEntire's upcoming album is rumored to be a collection of stripped-down re-recordings of some of her hits, including her first hit single, "I Can't Even Get The Blues."

McEntire isn't the only music legend who came up in conversation during Parton's appearance on the late-night talk show Thursday. The Tennessee native, who took a short break from promoting her new fragrance, also revealed that she used the royalties from Whitney Houston's cover of "I Will Always Love You" to invest in a historically Black neighborhood in Nashville.

"I bought a property in what was the Black area of town, and it was mostly just Black families and people that lived around there, and it was just off the beaten path from 16th Avenue," Parton said in response to a question about the best thing she bought or invested in using those royalties.