Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Release Music Video for First-Ever Duet: "Does He Love You"

It's a match made in country music heaven.

Roughly two months after Dolly Parton spilled the beans that she and fellow icon Reba McEntire had recorded their first duet together, the fruits of their long-awaited union have finally been revealed.

On Friday, Dolly and Reba dropped the music video for a new version of "Does He Love You," Reba's Grammy-winning ballad featuring Linda Davis from 1993.

In the video (below), the legendary performers belt out the mournful tune while having a drink together.

But the best part comes at the end of the video when Dolly turns to Reba and says, "I love this song. I love singing this with you."

"You can just have that old boy, I don't want him," Reba jokes.

"I don't want him either," Dolly replies. "Let's find us a new man,"

"I like the way you think," Reba answers with a smile.

Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dolly shared a preview of the music video on Twitter Friday.

"Stepped into the shoes of Jolene when @Reba asked me to sing the mistress' verses in 'Does He Love You'!" she wrote alongside the clip.

The track is included on the REVIVED collection from Reba's forthcoming album REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED, a collection of stripped-down re-recordings of some of her hits, including her first hit single, "I Can't Even Get The Blues."