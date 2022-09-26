Dolly Parton And Loretta Lynn Harmonize Beautifully On Medley Of Lynn's Greatest Hits In Vintage Clip

Dolly Parton's ABC variety show might have been short lived (it aired for just one season in the late 1980s) but it produced some of the finest moments in country music history.

Take, for instance, Loretta Lynn's 1988 guest appearance on Dolly, when the legends joined forces for a medley of Lynn's biggest hits. The only thing better than their big hair and sequins was their harmony.

"I thought it would be nice if we did a medley of some of your great songs," Parton says in a decades-old clip (below). "So why don't we do a medley, and I will hop in and help you where I can… and if I mess up, you will just have to forgive me!"

Lynn begins with a performance of "Who Was That Stranger" before Parton joins her for a medley of "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough," "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "Blue Kentucky Girl," "One's on the Way," "The Pill," before circling back with a reprise of of "Coal Miner's Daughter."

"Loretta Lynn we looooove you!" Parton exclaimed, earning a kiss on the check from Lynn.

The country icons later collaborated on 1993's "Silver Threads and Golden Needles" with Tammy Wynette.

"I get along with all the women singers, but especially Dolly Parton," Lynn has famously said. "We talk the same hillbilly language."