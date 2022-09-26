Dolly Parton And Loretta Lynn Harmonize Beautifully On Medley Of Lynn's Greatest Hits In Vintage Clip

The country music legends sang together on Parton's 1980s variety show.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022
Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn
Photo: Ron Davis/Getty Images

Dolly Parton's ABC variety show might have been short lived (it aired for just one season in the late 1980s) but it produced some of the finest moments in country music history.

Take, for instance, Loretta Lynn's 1988 guest appearance on Dolly, when the legends joined forces for a medley of Lynn's biggest hits. The only thing better than their big hair and sequins was their harmony.

"I thought it would be nice if we did a medley of some of your great songs," Parton says in a decades-old clip (below). "So why don't we do a medley, and I will hop in and help you where I can… and if I mess up, you will just have to forgive me!"

Lynn begins with a performance of "Who Was That Stranger" before Parton joins her for a medley of "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough," "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "Blue Kentucky Girl," "One's on the Way," "The Pill," before circling back with a reprise of of "Coal Miner's Daughter."

"Loretta Lynn we looooove you!" Parton exclaimed, earning a kiss on the check from Lynn.

The country icons later collaborated on 1993's "Silver Threads and Golden Needles" with Tammy Wynette.

"I get along with all the women singers, but especially Dolly Parton," Lynn has famously said. "We talk the same hillbilly language."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn Marking 50th Anniversary of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” With New PBS Documentary
57th Academy of Country Music Awards - Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Announces Greatest Hits Album Coming Soon
Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn
Watch Dolly Parton Sing to Loretta Lynn for Her 90th Birthday
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn Talks Songwriting, Great Female Friendships, and Her New Album
Jean Shepard
11 Female Country Icons Every Southerner Should Know
Dolly Parton Disney ABC Television Group Archive
Watch Dolly Parton and Tyne Daly Duet in Parton's Late '80s Variety Show, 'Dolly'
Writer Caleb Johnson Walking up to the Home on Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN
Following My Grandmother's Footsteps to Loretta Lynn's Ranch
Dolly Parton and Charley Pride
Listen to Dolly Parton and Charley Pride's Moving Gospel Duet, "God's Coloring Book"
Johnny Cash
How Queen Elizabeth Inspired One Of Johnny Cash's Most Iconic Songs
Loretta Lynn 9th Annual ACM Honors - Red Carpet
Loretta Lynn Reciting ''Twas the Night Before Christmas' Is Our New Favorite Christmas Eve Tradition
Margo Price
Margo Price on Her Grandmother's Cooking and Singing With Loretta Lynn
Mickey Guyton
A Young Mickey Guyton Drew Inspiration From LeAnn Rimes and Dolly Parton
Chapel Hart on America's Got Talent
5 Country Artists To Check Out If You Love Chapel Hart
Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini
Dolly Parton Will Perform New Single With Kelsea Ballerini at ACM Awards
57th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
Kelly Clarkson Nails "I Will Always Love You" Tribute to Dolly Parton at ACM Awards
US country music singer Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Humbly Accepts Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Despite Initial Reluctance