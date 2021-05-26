Dolly Parton Rings in Tennessee's 225th Birthday with Special Video Spotlighting Communities Across the State
Parton sings "My Tennessee Mountain Home" for a new video commemorating The Volunteer State on its 225th anniversary of statehood.
Sing it from the mountaintops, Dolly!
Earlier this week, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a video of Parton singing a condensed version of her 1973 single — which shares a title with her concept album — "My Tennessee Mountain Home" in celebration of 225 years of statehood. The video, titled "Home," takes viewers on a beautiful journey across the state with fishing trips, outings to various landmarks like the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis and historic sites such as the Alex Haley Museum in Henning, and jaunts to tourist attractions like Music Row in Nashville, tours along a slew of main streets, and of course bird's eye views of plenty of those mountains.
"Dolly is a Tennessee treasure, and I'm thankful she's joined us to commemorate 225 years of statehood," said Governor Lee in a press release. "I invite Tennesseans to celebrate at events throughout the year from Mountain City to Memphis and to share the stories of the people, places and moments that have shaped Tennessee."
"I am Tennessee proud. I'm proud of our wonderful state, proud to be a born and raised Tennessee girl and I'm proud to be a part of all that we represent," said Parton of her love for her home state in the same media statement. And she sure does sing that love in her famous tribute to Tennessee mountain life: "In my Tennessee mountain home / Life is as peaceful as a baby's sigh / In my Tennessee mountain home / Crickets sing in the fields nearby."
On June 1, Governor Lee will mark Tennessee's 225th birthday in "Tennessee's Oldest Town," Jonesborough, with an address and musical performance from the Oak Ridge Boys at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough. This celebration will continue with a 95-county roadshow with stops in cities and towns throughout the state. Throughout the year, a schedule of events and activities celebrating Tennessee's statehood is also slated for residents' enjoyment and education. If you're a Tennesseean, you can learn more or submit a story showcasing something unique about your Tennessee hometown at Tennessee225.com.
Now, good luck getting "My Tennessee Mountain Home" out of your head today. Those crickets are singing and the fireflies are flickering big time for us...