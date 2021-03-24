Watch Dolly Parton's Choir-Backed Performance of "He's Risen" at the 1989 CMA Awards

"Thank you very much. I feel very honored to get to sing this song on the show tonight. And as mama would say 'I hope you get a blessing out of it,'" said Parton as she introduced her performance. Looking angelic in a stunning white evening gown, the song intensifies in the last minute or so when Parton's soaring vocals are accompanied by a large choir. Watch the performance below.

Last year, Parton also treated us to a stunning rendition of "He's Alive," but a far more subdued acoustic rendition that she presumably recorded at home. "I know everybody loves to get all dressed up in their beautiful dresses, their hats, their fancy shoes, go to church, be with all your friends. And that's all wonderful, we all love doing that every year. And the kids all love getting out, hiding Easter eggs and all that with their friends, well, this year we're gonna stay around the house a little bit, right?" she said before this solo performance. "But that doesn't mean we can't worship in the same way that we should. Because we don't have to go to a building, to a church, to worship God. The kingdom of heaven is within. So let's just do that this year, there will always be pretty dresses, and hats, and shoes." Again riffing on her Mama's words, Parton concluded with, "I think you'll get a blessing out of this, and I know I'm going to get a blessing out of singing it."