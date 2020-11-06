Watch Dolly Parton and Glen Campbell's Powerful "Amazing Grace" Duet from 1988

The clip comes from a new Time Life box set chronicling Parton's career highlights from the 1960s to present-day.

Dolly fans, do we have the release for you.

As we recently got wind of from our friends over at CMT News, there's a new DVD box set in town, chock-full of must-see Dolly Parton footage, ranging from a special Christmas disc featuring A Down Home Country Christmas with Mac Davis and Burl Ives and Bob Hope’s Jolly Christmas Show to Dolly’s University of Tennessee commencement address. Dolly: The Ultimate Collection, comes courtesy of Time Life and is available in both standard and deluxe editions for $119.96 and $239.92, respectively.

In a preview shared on YouTube, Time Life was kind enough to share Parton teaming up with Glen Campbell in 1988 for a truly breathtaking cover of the classic hymn "Amazing Grace" performed on Parton's ABC variety TV show, Dolly. Donning a blue floor-length gown illuminated in silver sparkles with equally blinding dangling earrings and her signature big blonde pouf of hair, her appearance is only outshone by the duo's soaring, soothing vocals—and perhaps Glen Campbell's bagpipe. The mostly a cappella performance also features a group of backup singers lending beautiful harmonies to the stirring cover. Really, it's hard not to fall in love with this one, guys and gals. Check out the performance below.

If watching the above has put you in the mood for more from the Queen of Country, did you know that Parton recently released 93 of her modern classic songs to be available once again on streaming platforms? Once you've made it through those tracks, we suggest you dive deeper into the Parton archives and check out her new book celebrating her music and song lyrics, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

