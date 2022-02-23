Dolly Parton Will Perform New Single With Kelsea Ballerini at ACM Awards
March 7 is shaping up to be a very big day for Dolly Parton. In addition to hosting the ACM Awards, the legend will also be duetting with fellow country music star, Kelsea Ballerini.
With help from Ballerini, Parton will take a short break from her hosting duties to perform "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" from her forthcoming album Run, Rose, Run. The album, set for a March 4 debut, will accompany her novel of the same name co-written with James Patterson which hits shelves on March 7.
That's a lot of Dolly!
Ballerini, the two-time ACM winner behind hits like "Peter Pan," "Half of My Hometown," and "I Quit Drinking," also has a role in the Run, Rose, Run audiobook. She narrates the part of protagonist AnnieLee Keyes, alongside Parton as fictional country icon Ruthanna Ryder.
Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, Parton's co-hosts and ACM New Female and Male Artists of the Year, are also slated to perform, The Tennessean reports.
"I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we're going to have some fun," Parton said in a press statement.
The 57th ACM Awards will be streamed live without commercial interruption exclusively on Prime Video on March 7 at 8 p.m. EST.
Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.