Dierks Bentley Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Young Fan Who Died of Cancer Following Private Bedside Concert
“Those big shows were all just preparation for my most important show, for an audience of one.”
Dierks Bentley is mourning the death of a young fan who recently lost her battle with cancer.
On Monday, the country star posted a heartbreaking tribute to Baylee Barradas, who he treated to a private bedside concert in their shared hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, last month.
"Rest In Peace Baylee Barradas," Bentley wrote on Instagram alongside footage from a second visit with Baylee and her family this past weekend. "Up until a month ago, I thought that the free gigs led to the gigs where I got paid in beer, and then tips on lower Broadway, to the clubs and theaters… working my way up towards bigger crowds and the biggest shows at MSG and Bridgestone arena and my hometown arena in PHX."
"Seeing now that I had it upside down… those big shows were all just preparation for my most important show, for an audience of one," the Grammy-nominated singer added.
Baylee reportedly died Sunday after a prolonged fight with sarcoma, a type of cancer doctors believed to have been caused by neurofibromatosis 1, an incurable genetic disorder she had since birth. Doctors discovered a softball-sized tumor in her leg in December.
Bentley, who learned about Baylee and her condition through a friend, visited her for the first time in May, then again just before her death.
"The whole time through him playing I had no jolts in my leg, which is when my leg shakes," Baylee told Phoenix's 12News last month. "I had no pain; I was just very relaxed."
"The phrase 'honored and humbled' gets used a lot, but it is the only one appropriate for how it felt to be included by this family and be able to spend this past weekend with them, Baylee, her friends, and her dogs Arlo and Arnie," Bentley continued on Monday.
The father-of-three also thanked his famous friends Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard, and Cole Swindell, who made personal videos for Baylee.
WATCH: Dierks Bentley Surprises a Young Girl with Cancer from His Hometown with a Private Concert
"Grateful to Country Radio for the hits and having a chance to use those songs in a way that brought a lot of joy, comfort, peace, and love to an unbelievably sad situation," he added. "Baylee's father said to me, 'it's never too late to make a lifelong friend.' Nothing could be more true for me and my friend Baylee. God bless."
Well, there goes our mascara!