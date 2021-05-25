Dierks Bentley Surprises a Young Girl with Cancer from His Hometown with a Private Concert
"The whole time through him playing I had no jolts in my leg, which is when my leg shakes. I had no pain, I was just very relaxed," said Baylee Barradas.
Dierks Bentley has got a kind soul and a heck of a voice. This past weekend, the country music star exhibited both when he paid a house call to a young cancer patient in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, to perform a private concert.
As Bentley shared on his Instagram, he recently had the opportunity to connect with his young fan, Baylee Barradas, going through a very difficult time in light of a cancer diagnosis. "Didn't think anything could top the recent club shows we did but that was before I got to play a private concert for my new friend Baylee Barradas," Bentley captioned a photo of him and Barradas, accompanied by a video clip of him performing his 2014 song "Riser," on Instagram. Continuing, he added, "one of my hometown friends brought Baylee's fight with cancer to my attention. Sweet girl really going thru it. Hard hard stuff. Could use all the prayers." In the post he also thanked "Riser" songwriters Travis Meadows and Steve Moakler, along with fellow country music star Kelsea Ballerini for "jumping on a blind FaceTime call from me so Baylee could talk to one of her favorite singers."
Phoenix-based television station 12 KPNX shared more of the happy gathering, as well as Barradas' sarcoma diagnosis, believed to be linked to the girl's Neurofibromatosis 1, a genetic disorder. She currently has a large tumor in her leg and the cancer has spread to her lungs. "It's been hard. It's been really, really tough because it's spread to my lungs and I have nodules in my lungs, and they confirmed that they are cancerous," Barradas said. "It's a lot, but we're pushing through it," Barradas later added.
During this time of tremendous hardships, the singer's gesture really meant a lot to her. "The whole time through him playing I had no jolts in my leg, which is when my leg shakes. I had no pain, I was just very relaxed," she said.
Bentley, too, was touched by the experience. "I'm still thinking about her. Every day she's in my heart. I didn't think it'd affect me like it has, her story, but it really has had a big impact on me," Bentley told the news outlet. Watch the full video clip below.
WATCH: Thomas Rhett Talks About His Dad's Immense Impact on His Country Music Career
We're so glad Bentley and Barradas got to enjoy this time together. We're sure it's a memory they both will cherish, and a potent reminder of the power of music and unexpected friendships.