Darius Rucker's Gospel-Inspired Chapel Hart Collaboration, "Ol' Church Hymn," Is Here

“I’m so thankful they said yes to singing on it with me, and I can’t wait to see the huge career they’re going to have.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022
Americas Got Talent Chapel Hart Darius Rucker
Photo: NBC/Getty Images

Darius Rucker's highly anticipated Chapel Hart collaboration is finally here!

Today the Grammy winner released "Ol' Church Hymn," a gospel-inspired love song featuring the Mississippi trio.

The new single comes on the heels of another collaboration between Rucker and the group, who joined forces for a performance of Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" during the season finale of America's Got Talent earlier this month.

Chapel Hart shot to fame after their Dolly Parton- inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene" performance earned them a Golden Buzzer on their AGT debut back in July.

"Like so many people, I was blown away when I saw Chapel Hart's original response to 'Jolene,'" Rucker said in a news release. "I was recording 'Ol' Church Hymn' at the time and instantly had this vision of it becoming a duet once I heard their voices. I'm so thankful they said yes to singing on it with me, and I can't wait to see the huge career they're going to have."

Listen to Chapel Hart's Podcast Episode

Written by Rucker together with Ben Hayslip, Josh Miller, and Greylan James, the redemptive love song features the three-part harmony of Chapel Hart to "profess a born-again love."

The new collaboration will be featured on Rucker's forthcoming album—his first solo project since 2017's critically acclaimed When Was the Last Time.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Americas Got Talent Chapel Hart
Chapel Hart Wins Big Despite A Disappointing Loss On America's Got Talent
Darius Rucker and Chapel Hart
Chapel Hart Set to Appear on Darius Rucker's New Album
Chapel Hart on AGT
'America's Got Talent' Fan Favorite Chapel Hart Gets Shout-Out From Tanya Tucker
Dolly Parton and Charley Pride
Listen to Dolly Parton and Charley Pride's Moving Gospel Duet, "God's Coloring Book"
Hillary Scott
Lady A's Hillary Scott
Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire
Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Release Music Video for First-Ever Duet: "Does He Love You"
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson's Secret to a Good Life
Rainy Wedding Ceremony Tent
35 Wedding Blessings, Prayers, and Readings for Your Special Day
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 4
Kelly Clarkson's Soulful Piano Cover Of Faith Hill's "Breathe" Will Give You Goosebumps
Dolly Parton Loretta Lynn
Dolly Parton And Loretta Lynn Harmonize Beautifully On Medley Of Lynn's Greatest Hits In Vintage Clip
2020 CMT Music Awards - Show
Mickey Guyton Becomes First Black Female Solo Artist Grammy Nominee in Country Category for "Black Like Me"
Noodle souo
Your Guide to Atlanta's Buford Highway
Chapel Hart Opry
Chapel Hart Receives 3 Standing Ovations During Emotional Grand Ole Opry Debut
Leslie Jordan The Actor's Fund 23rd Annual Tony Awards Viewing Gala
Leslie Jordan Shares What Dolly Parton Said While Recording for His New Gospel Album, 'Company's Comin''
A Holly Dolly Christmas Album Cover
Watch An Animated Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Sing Around Forth Worth in Music Video for "Pretty Paper"
Adrian Johnson and Bethany Vann
Best New Southern Tastemakers for 2018