Darius Rucker Was So Floored by Chris Stapleton's Demo of "Come Back Song" He Almost Passed on His 2010 #1 Hit

Once you hear Darius Rucker's "Come Back Song," there's an 100% chance you'll be singing it in your head for the next, oh, 48 hours. As fans of the South Carolina born artist well know, it's just that catchy. And part of what makes the tune off of Rucker's 2010 solo album Charleston, SC 1966 is the singer's warm-yet-assertive signature vocals, of course. Can you picture anyone else crooning the tune?

Well, as it turns out, "Come Back Song" could have very well forged a different path, as we recently learned from RADIO.COM's "Superstar Power Hour" with Katie Neal. Co-written by Rucker with Casey Beathard, and Chris Stapleton, before he broke into the spotlight, Rucker explained how he almost shied away from taking on the tune for his album: "This was the very last writing session for my record...We demoed it and Chris sang the demo," he shared, noting how blown away by Stapleton's vocals he was. Then, when selecting songs for Rucker's upcoming record, pressure mounted for Rucker to sing the tune. "[My producer asked] 'what about this '"Come Back Song?"'... He asks every day about 'Come Back Song', that's not an exaggeration...So, the last day of recording [my producer] goes, 'hey man, why don't you want to record the song? I think it's a great song, I think it's a hit.' I was like, 'man, have you heard the demo?! I could never sing it like that. He kills that song. I could never open my mouth and sing it like that because it's too great. I don't want to do it.'"