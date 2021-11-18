"Real Star of the Show": Dan + Shay Invite Talented Young Boy on Stage to Perform

Country duo Dan + Shay shared an unforgettable moment with a young fan in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend.

The musicians recalled noticing "a lil guy in the front row" holding an eye-catching sign while there were performing at T-Mobile Center on Sunday.

The young boy was reportedly holding a sign that said, "I should probably go to bed…but I've waited 14,016 hours for my first concert," in a clever nod to their song "I Should Probably Go to Bed" and the year-and-a-half wait for tours to resume due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The creativity alone would have awarded him a free T-shirt, or at least a guitar pick, but the real magic happened when he turned the sign around to reveal the words 'can I come play guitar and sing with you?'" the group explained in a now-viral social media post.

The boy, whose name was Kyler, said he knew how to play "I Should Probably Go to Bed."

"So, we gave him a guitar and microphone and let him do his thing," the Grammy-winners captioned a video of the moment. "He absolutely crushed it and proved to everyone that he was the real star of the show."

"It's moments like this that make us so grateful for what we get to do," they continued. Hopefully someday, when Kyler is selling out stadiums, he'll let us open for him."