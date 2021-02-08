Listen to Garth Brooks' Mom Colleen's Country Music Tunes from 1955

It runs in the family, folks.

If you've ever wondered where Garth Brooks' youngest daughter Allie Colleen who recently scored a top-40 country hit, gets her vocal chops from, it's not only from her famous father, but her grandma—from whom Allie also gets her middle name—Colleen McElroy Carroll Brooks.

As we were recently made aware from watching the Netflix documentary Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On, Garth's mom Colleen was also a talented country music singer. Ultimately, she chose to put any career aspirations on the back burner to raise her children, but it's clear Garth was inspired by his mom's skills. Signed to Capitol Records in the 1950s, per country music site The Boot, Colleen also performed frequently on Ozark Jubilee, the popular live stage show spotlighting country music stars like Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, and others, alongside a regular cast. Though Colleen sadly died in 1999 of throat cancer, she was able to see her son captivate the world with his inimitable vocals. What we would give to have a mother-son duet from these two.

Listen to some of Colleen's only music available online, "No Tellin'" and "Blue Bonnet Waltz," on YouTube below and get ready to be teleported back in time. We are truly enchanted. Can you detect any similarities between Colleen's timbre and her son Garth's famed vocals?

We don't know about you, but listening to these two tracks make us want to spin some 1950s records and escape our current realities for just a little while. Who's with us?

WATCH: "Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music" Special with Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and More to Air on NBC