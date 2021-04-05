Carrie Underwood Raises $100,000 (and Counting!) for Save the Children With Easter Livestream
You can still catch the hour-long gospel event on Facebook.
Carrie Underwood's Easter morning livestream from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville has raised $105,000 (and counting!) for charity.
For My Savior: Live From The Ryman, Underwood performed all 13 songs from her new gospel album, My Savior.
The star-studded live event also included special appearances by gospel legend CeCe Winans, who joined Underwood on "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," and NEEDTOBREATHE front man Bear Rinehart, who partnered with the Grammy-winner on "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus."
Though Underwood technically performed in an empty venue, at one point, 38,000 viewers tuned in to witness the singer fill the "Mother Church of Country Music" with her voice.
Donations—which are still open—will benefit global efforts of Save the Children US, which works in over 100 countries to make sure children all over the world grow up healthy, educated, and safe.
The livestream is available on Underwood's Facebook page for 48 hours following the concert, so you have until Tuesday morning (April 6) to watch.
WATCH: Carrie Underwood Almost Never Auditioned for American Idol
"This is an album I have always wanted to record, and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," Underwood said in a press release. "It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family."
Thank you, Carrie!