It's a Family Act for George Strait When It Comes to Songwriting Thanks to His Super Talented Son, Bubba
Bubba has songwriting credit on several Strait hits including "Here for a Good Time," "Living for the Night," and "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar."
Country music talent runs in the family, folks.
At least in the case of George Strait and his son George Strait Jr. who goes by "Bubba." Though the younger Strait isn't in the spotlight like his famous father, did you know he has co-writing credits on Strait's #1 Billboard country album from 2009, Twang? In addition to co-writing the album's first single, "Living for the Night," Bubba also co-wrote "Out of Sight, Out of Mind," "Arkansas Dave," and "He's Got That Something Special." Strait's go-to songwriter, Dean Dillon, also has several songwriting credits with Strait on this album and many others.
You will also see that Bubba has songwriting credits for Strait's #1 Billboard country album from 2011, Here for a Good Time. In addition to co-writing the beloved title track, Bubba's name is also listed for "Drinkin' Man," "Shame on Me," House Across the Baby," "Three Nails and a Cross," "Blue Marlin Blues," and "I'll Always Remember You."
Over the years, Bubba has gone on to co-write many more songs for Strait, including co-writing the bulk of the tunes on Strait's most recent album, 2019's Honky Tonk Time Machine. Below, you can watch George and Bubba perform "Arkansas Dave" for CMT's "George Strait: The Cowboy Rides Away" live concert special, which was filmed in 2014 at Strait's last tour stop in Arlington, Texas.
Beyond music, Bubba is also quite the talented athlete, having been a team ropert with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Bubba competed in the 2006 Houston Livestock and Rodeo in 2006, and we hope he had enough time to recover from his ride and clean up to watch his father performance.
Cowboys and Music. Sounds like the name of a George Strait album, huh? It's time to get to work, Bubba.