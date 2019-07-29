The Ultimate Oldies But Goodies Playlist for Your Next Road Trip
Old cassette tapes and CDs are out, but you can still jam to those oldies but goodies with a well-curated playlist. Road trips can get rather boring when your eyes are glued to the endless pavement ahead. Why not ditch the "I Spy" game and spice up your drive with a tribute to the greatest old-school hits?
Legends like Bruce Springsteen, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Billy Joel are sure to entertain you on your long expedition. These loveable, sing-along classics will instantly put your whole car in a great mood. Roll your windows down, drum your fingers on the steering wheel, and queue up your playlist with the best oldies songs. Whether you're taking a long trip up the coast or just driving up the road, make sure to have these songs on hand for a memorable time.
Mood Boosters
Play any one of these songs for an instant mood boost on your road trip! From the "bum bum bum" of Sweet Caroline to the catchy melody of Come On Eileen, you can't go wrong with any one of these happy, finger-tapping tunes! Just press play and you're set for a delightful drive!
- "Sweet Caroline" - Neil Diamond
- "Jack & Diane" - John Mellencamp
- "Brown Eyed Girl" - Van Morrison
- "Sweet Home Alabama" - Lynyrd Skynyrd
- "Dancing in the Moonlight" - King Harvest
- "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)" - Looking Glass
- "Come On Eileen" - Dexys Midnight Runners
- "Mr. Blue Sky" - Electric Light Orchestra
- "Rich Girl" - Daryl Hall & John Oates
- "Jessie's Girl" - Rick Springfield
- "Here Comes The Sun" - The Beatles
- "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" - Stevie Wonder
- "American Pie" - Don McLean
- "Jump" - Van Halen
- "I'm in a Hurry (And Don't Know Why)" - Alabama
- "Only the Good Die Young" - Billy Joel
- "Ramblin' Man" - The Allman Brothers Band
- "Send Me on My Way" - Rusted Root
- "Going Up The Country" - Canned Heat
- "Life in the Fast Lane" - Eagles
- "Born in the U.S.A." - Bruce Springsteen
- "Oogum Boogum Song" - Brenton Wood
- "Baba O'Riley" - The Who
- "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" - Tears For Fears
- "The Joker" - Steve Miller Band
- "Ooh La La" - Faces
Nice-And-Easy Drive
Maybe you want something a little more chill while wheeling through the mountains at daybreak or joyriding past the coastline at sunset? These melodies are perfect for that laid-back, no rush, easy-going drive.
- "Into The Mystic" - Van Morrison
- "Never Going Back Again" - Fleetwood Mac
- "Have You Ever Seen The Rain?" - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- "Take It Easy" - Eagles
- "Sunrise" - Norah Jones
- "Fire and Rain" - James Taylor
- "Let It Be" - The Beatles
- "Helplessly Hoping" - Crosby, Stills & Nash
- "Blues Run The Game" - Simon & Garfunkel
- "For What It's Worth" - Buffalo Springfield
- "Sundown" - Gordon Lightfoot
- "Son Of A Preacher Man" - Dusty Springfield
- "Sister Golden Hair" - America
- "Angel From Montgomery" - Bonnie Raitt, John Prine
- "If I Ever Needed Someone" - Van Morrison, Mavis Staples
- "The Weight" - The Band
- "Midnight Train to Georgia" - Gladys Knight & The Pips
- "The Boxer" - Simon & Garfunkel
- "If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out" - Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Rock Songs That You Can Scream-Sing
Are you ready to rock and roll down the windows? Let your hair down, and sing your guts out with these scream-along rock songs.
- "Edge of Seventeen" - Stevie Nicks
- "Carry on Wayward Son" - Kansas
- "Summer of '69" - Bryan Adams
- "Dream On" - Aerosmith
- "What I Like About You" - The Romantics
- "Breakdown" - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- "Don't Stop Me Now" - Queen
- "Dancing in the Dark" - Bruce Springsteen
Classic Love Songs
Going on a road trip with your sweetheart? These classics will add a little extra love in the air.
- "More Than a Feeling" - Boston
- "Your Song" - Elton John
- "You Make My Dreams" - Daryl Hall & John Oates
- "Make You Feel My Love" - Bob Dylan
- "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)" - Jr. Walker & The All Stars
- "My Girl" - The Temptations
- "Wouldn't It Be Nice" - The Beach Boys
- "Real Love Baby" - Father John Misty
- "Sugar, Sugar" - The Archies
- "You're My Best Friend" - Queen
- "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)" - Four Tops
- "Be My Baby" - The Ronettes
- "Harvest Moon" - Neil Young
- "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" - Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell
Golden Sing-Alongs
No matter if you're on the road with your family or friends, these songs will surely get the whole car singing along. Turn on one of these classic belt-worthy tunes, and get to harmonizing!
- "On the Road Again" - Willie Nelson
- "Take Me Home, Country Roads" - John Denver
- "Piano Man" - Billy Joel
- "Stand by Me" - Otis Redding
- "You're so Vain" - Carly Simon
- "Tiny Dancer" - Elton John
- "Stuck In The Middle With You" - Stealers Wheel
- "Stacy's Mom" - Fountains Of Wayne
- "Free Fallin'" - Tom Petty
- "Mrs. Robinson" - Simon & Garfunkel
- "Hey Jude" - The Beatles
- "Go Your Own Way" - Fleetwood Mac
Feeling Moody and Blue
Take your main character moment to the next level with any one of these melancholy melodies. Just look out the window, pretend you are in a music video, and voila—you're set for a drive that might just have you romanticizing your life.
- "Vienna" - Billy Joel
- "Fade Into You" - Mazzy Star
- "Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want" - The Smiths
- "Landslide" - Fleetwood Mac
- "Danny's Song" - Loggins & Messina
- "The Chain" - Fleetwood Mac
- "Simple Twist of Fate" - Bob Dylan
- "She's Always a Woman" - Billy Joel
- "Yesterday" - The Beatles
- "Girl from the North Country" - Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash
- "Down By The River" - Neil Young
- "Ruby" - Dave Rawlings Machine
- "Space Oddity" - David Bowie
- "Friends, Lovers, Ex-Lovers: or Whatever" - Susto
- "Simple Man" - Lynyrd Skynyrd
- "My My, Hey Hey (Out Of The Blue)" - Neil Young
For the Country Music Lovers
Because no road trip is complete without a little bit of Willie and Dolly, we made sure to add a few of our favorite country road trip songs to this playlist.
- "Jolene" - Dolly Parton
- "Georgia On My Mind" - Willie Nelson
- "9 to 5" - Dolly Parton
- "A Thing Called Love" - Johnny Cash
- "Mammas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" - Willie Nelson
- "Here You Come Again" - Dolly Parton
What songs are a must for your road trip playlist? What songs do you think we should add? Let us know!