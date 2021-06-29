Alan Jackson Benefit Concert Raises $2,000,000 for Tornado Relief in His Hometown of Newnan, Georgia

The day-long concert helped raise an estimated $2,000,000 for residents in need following a devastating tornado in Newnan, Georgia, this March.

Last weekend, Alan Jackson and some 20,000 friends and fans gathered for a good cause: to help raise money for his hometown of Newnan, Georgia, after a destructive tornado at the end of March wrought havoc on the Atlanta suburb of approximately 39,019 residents

"It's good to be back down here in my hometown of Newnan, Georgia," Jackson announced to the crowd, per a press release. "I'm from Newnan…my wife, Denise, is from Newnan…we were both born and raised here…and all of our childhood and young adult memories come from this area. When we saw what that tornado did coming through here a few months ago, it broke my heart. It broke Denise's heart. We had relatives affected by it and friends. The high school that we went to got hit. I was hoping we'd be able to do something to try to help down here and…it's just been amazing how this community came together to make this happen," he shared.

So far, the day-long country music event has raised an estimated $2,000,000 for tornado relief for the Coweta Community Foundation's tornado relief fund. Along with the country star and Newnan native, attendees enjoyed sets from Chris Young and Caylee Hammack (both pictured below with Jackson), and Jackson's fellow Newnan natives Adam Wright and Brian Wright. Jered Ames from Jackson's downtown Nashville honky-tonk, AJ's Good Time Bar, and local artists Corbette Jackson and Will Finley also performed. The day's happenings were emceed by College Football Hall of Famer David Pollack from ESPN's College GameDay.

Chris Young - Alan Jackson - Caylee Hammack -- Where I Come From Tornado Benefit 6-26-2021 (KatieKauss) Credit: Katie Kauss

"This was a great day," Jackson said of the benefit concert. "A lot of people dedicated their time here, volunteering. It takes a lot to put on a show this big, and we really are grateful to all the help. Most of all, we appreciate all of you people that have come out and help all these folks in need."

Per the press release, during the concert, the event's presenting sponsor Cornerstone Building Brands gave the Coweta Community Foundation a check for $100,000 to support tornado relief efforts and committed $500,000 in building materials to Habitat for Humanity for use specifically in Newnan and Coweta County to be put towards recovery and rebuilding projects still struggling after the natural disaster. Title sponsor Southtowne Chevrolet, based in Newnan, also made a presentation of $105,000 to help the Coweta Community Foundation.

If you'd like to help tornado victims, donations can still be made via Facebook, by phone (text "Give" to 844-737-4859), via Venmo (@CowetaFoundation) or the Foundation's website at CowetaFoundation.org/concert.

