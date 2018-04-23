Movies About Sisters That You’ll Love Watching with Your Sis
Landline (2017)
Two sisters navigate unexpected personal and family drama in this indie set in New York City circa 1995. It’s a reunion for star Jenny Slate and director Gillian Robespierre, whose first feature collaboration was 2014’s Obvious Child.
The Wonders (2014)
A young girl named Gelsomina takes care of her younger sisters, helps with the family beekeeping business, and dreams of participating in a new television show called “Countryside Wonders” in the stunning film The Wonders (Le meraviglie), a coming-of-age story set in the Italian countryside and directed by Alice Rohrwacher.
Ladies in Lavender (2004)
Maggie Smith and Judi Dench star in this film about sisters living in a small Cornish village whose lives are interrupted by the presence of a young man who has washed up on a nearby beach.
Pride and Prejudice (2005)
No matter your preferred Pride and Prejudice adaptation, the classic story about the Bennet sisters is always a good choice for movie night. This one stars Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen and is directed by Joe Wright, but you could also go with the six-episode BBC television version starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth.
Mustang (2015)
Five orphaned sisters and their lives in a remote Turkish village are at the center of this moving film, the debut feature of director Deniz Gamze Ergüven, which examines female agency and the plights of girls in communities bound by conservative conventions.
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Another one of Jane Austen’s classic novels about sisters gets the film treatment in this wonderful adaptation—starring Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet as the Dashwood sisters—directed by Ang Lee and with an Oscar-winning screenplay by Thompson.
Sister Act (1992)
This irresistible 1992 film about a different set of sisters—nuns, of course—stars Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier, a witness to a mob crime who hides out in a California convent and gets the nuns’ choir singing.
Howards End (1992)
The sisters at the heart of Howards End—Helen and Margaret Schlegel—navigate love and loss in turn-of-the-century England. The Merchant Ivory adaptation of E.M. Forster’s novel stars Emma Thompson. (And! A new Howards End mini-series from Starz and the BBC premiered recently.)
Little Women (1994)
Louisa May Alcott’s classic book about the four March sisters and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts gets a beloved film adaptation in this version starring Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and Christian Bale.
A League of Their Own (1992)
Sisters Dottie and Kit join the 1940s-era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in this fan-favorite sports film starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, and Madonna.
The Parent Trap (1961, 1998)
Whether you’re watching the 1961 version starring Hayley Mills or 1998 remake featuring Lindsey Lohan, you just can’t go wrong with The Parent Trap, a story about separated-at-birth twins scheming to get their parents back together.
Soul Food (1997)
When their mother falls into a coma, sisters Maxine (Vivica A. Fox), Teri (Vanessa L. Williams), and Tracy (Nia Long) struggle to maintain beloved family traditions—like weekly Sunday dinner—but also find unexpected new connections in this 1997 film directed by George Tillman, Jr.
Sunshine Cleaning (2009)
Two sisters—Rose (Amy Adams) and Norah (Emily Blunt)—team up to start a hazardous materials/crime scene cleanup business and encounter challenges along the way in this dramedy directed by Christine Jeffs.
My Neighbor Totoro (1993)
Sisters Satsuke and Mei explore a new home in the country—and encounter the spirits that live there, including an enormous creature called Totoro—in this Hayao Miyazaki-directed animated classic.
Crimes of the Heart (1986)
Based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Beth Henley, this film follows the three Magrath sisters—Babe (Jessica Lange), Lenny (Diane Keaton), and Meg (Sissy Spacek)—who reconsider their lives when they reunite in their hometown of Hazlehurst, Mississippi.