30 Mother Daughter Quotes To Show Mama Some Love
Did you know that the bond between mothers and daughters is the strongest possible? It's true. Science says so. We love our mamas more than anything, and we know you do, too, so we gathered some of the best mother-daughter quotes that represent the love we share. These mother and daughter quotes are perfect for any occasion, whether you need something to write in that Mother's Day card this year, you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day Instagram caption for that cute photo of you two, or you want to send your mom a nice text this afternoon, just because. If you're not quite a wordsmith yourself, let some of our favorite quotes explain how much your mom means to you. These inspiring Mother's Day quotes will mean so much to Mom coming from her daughter. And if you're not quite into the mushy sentimental stuff, don't worry—there are plenty of funny mother daughter quotes, because we all know that one of the best things we do with Mom is laugh. What better way to make Mama's day than with a sweet quote that shows her how much she means to you.
10
"When someone asks you where you come from, the answer is your mother…When your mother's gone, you've lost your past. It's so much more than love. Even when there's no love, it's so much more than anything else in your life. I did love my mother, but I didn't know how much until she was gone."
- Anna Quindlen, One True Thing
14
"Over my heart, in the days that are flown,
No love like mother-love ever has shone;
No other worship abides and endures,—
Faithful, unselfish, and patient like yours:
None like a mother can charm away pain
From the sick soul and the world-weary brain."
- Elizabeth Akers Allen, Rock Me to Sleep
15
"Mothers, I believe, intoxicate us. We idolize them and take them for granted. We hate them and blame them and exalt them more thoroughly than anyone else in our lives. We sift through the evidence of their love, reassure ourselves of their affection and its biological genesis. We can steal and lie and leave and they will love us."
- Megan Mayhew Bergman, Birds of a Lesser Paradise: Stories"
19
"As mothers and daughters, we are connected to one another. My mother is in the bones of my spine, keeping me straight and true. She is in my blood, making sure it runs rich and strong. She is in the beating of my heart. I cannot now imagine a life without her."
- Kristin Hannah, Summer Island
