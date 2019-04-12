30 Mother Daughter Quotes To Show Mama Some Love

Go ahead, make her day!
By Southern Living Editors
Did you know that the bond between mothers and daughters is the strongest possible? It's true. Science says so. We love our mamas more than anything, and we know you do, too, so we gathered some of the best mother-daughter quotes that represent the love we share. These mother and daughter quotes are perfect for any occasion, whether you need something to write in that Mother's Day card this year, you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day Instagram caption for that cute photo of you two, or you want to send your mom a nice text this afternoon, just because. If you're not quite a wordsmith yourself, let some of our favorite quotes explain how much your mom means to you. These inspiring Mother's Day quotes will mean so much to Mom coming from her daughter. And if you're not quite into the mushy sentimental stuff, don't worry—there are plenty of funny mother daughter quotes, because we all know that one of the best things we do with Mom is laugh. What better way to make Mama's day than with a sweet quote that shows her how much she means to you.

1

"No matter how old she may be, sometimes a girl just needs her mom."

2

"Mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take."

3

"Life doesn't come with a manual; it comes with a mother."

4

"A mother is a daughter's best friend."

5

"I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me."

6

"First my mother, forever my friend."

7

"A daughter is God's way of saying, 'Thought you could use a lifelong friend.'"

8

"A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never outgrow your heart."

9

"A daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend."

10

"When someone asks you where you come from, the answer is your mother…When your mother's gone, you've lost your past. It's so much more than love. Even when there's no love, it's so much more than anything else in your life. I did love my mother, but I didn't know how much until she was gone."
- Anna Quindlen, One True Thing

11

"Oh the wars would all be over
'Cause she'd raise us all as friends
And no one would ever wonder, if somebody wanted them
We'd walk on grass that's greener
And our cares would all be freer
If the world had a mother like mine"
- The Band Perry, Mother Like Mine

12

"To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow."
- Maya Angelou, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings

13

"She taught by her own example, that the most evolved person is seemingly a contradiction — they are both the strongest and the most vulnerable person in the room."
- Billie Lourd, on her mother Carrie Fisher

14

"Over my heart, in the days that are flown,
No love like mother-love ever has shone;
No other worship abides and endures,—
Faithful, unselfish, and patient like yours:
None like a mother can charm away pain
From the sick soul and the world-weary brain."
- Elizabeth Akers Allen, Rock Me to Sleep

15

"Mothers, I believe, intoxicate us. We idolize them and take them for granted. We hate them and blame them and exalt them more thoroughly than anyone else in our lives. We sift through the evidence of their love, reassure ourselves of their affection and its biological genesis. We can steal and lie and leave and they will love us."
- Megan Mayhew Bergman, Birds of a Lesser Paradise: Stories"

16

"The more a daughter knows the details of her mother's life, the stronger the daughter."
- Anita Diamant, The Red Tent

17

"God couldn't be everywhere so that is why he invented mothers."
- Diane Keaton as Daphne Wilder, Because I Said So

18

"Because even if the whole world was throwing rocks at you, if you had your mother at your back, you'd be okay. Some deep-rooted part of you would know you were loved."
- Jojo Moyes, One Plus One

19

"As mothers and daughters, we are connected to one another. My mother is in the bones of my spine, keeping me straight and true. She is in my blood, making sure it runs rich and strong. She is in the beating of my heart. I cannot now imagine a life without her."
- Kristin Hannah, Summer Island

20

"Sometimes when I open my mouth, my mother comes out."

21

"Some women pray for their daughters to marry good husbands. I pray that my girls will find girlfriends half as loyal and true as the Ya-Yas."
- Rebecca Wells, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

22

"Mother (n): A person who does the work of many. For free."

23

"Maybe it's just a daughter's job to piss off her mother."
- Chuck Palahniuk, Diary

24

"If you have ever done me wrong, just know my mom knows and she doesn't like you."

25

"If at first you don't succeed, try doing it the way Mom told you to in the beginning."

26

"I smile because I'm your daughter. I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it."

27

"I do what I want, when I want, where I want…if my mom says it's okay."

28

"Having a mini me is all fun and games until she starts acting just like you."

29

"By the time a woman realizes her mother was right, she has a daughter who thinks she is wrong."

