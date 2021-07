17 Things Every Mother-Daughter Duo Should Do Together

There is no bond quite like the relationship between a mother and her daughter. A mother is a confidant, encourager, and forever friend. She always picks up the phone on the first ring and notoriously makes homemade soup when you're sick. Through all the seasons of life, growing up and moving away, one thing will always remain the same—you'll always be her little girl. This year give the gift of quality time and schedule a much-needed girls trip . We created a list of creative and fun activities any mother-daughter duo can do. Dig into the family cookbooks and create a recipe from scratch. Or take a stroll down memory lane and revisit old photo albums. It really doesn't matter what activity you have planned, as long as your spending some quality time together. Start the new year off on a fun note, whether you're tackling a Pinterest DIY or road tripping across the South , these activities will create lifelong memories that will certainly be unforgettable.