17 Things Every Mother-Daughter Duo Should Do Together

By Rachel Mulcahy
Credit: Hero Images/Getty Images
There is no bond quite like the relationship between a mother and her daughter. A mother is a confidant, encourager, and forever friend. She always picks up the phone on the first ring and notoriously makes homemade soup when you're sick. Through all the seasons of life, growing up and moving away, one thing will always remain the same—you'll always be her little girl. This year give the gift of quality time and schedule a much-needed girls trip. We created a list of creative and fun activities any mother-daughter duo can do. Dig into the family cookbooks and create a recipe from scratch. Or take a stroll down memory lane and revisit old photo albums. It really doesn't matter what activity you have planned, as long as your spending some quality time together. Start the new year off on a fun note, whether you're tackling a Pinterest DIY or road tripping across the South, these activities will create lifelong memories that will certainly be unforgettable.
Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Makeover Your Childhood Room

Credit: Hero Images/Getty Images

Chances are your childhood room remains rather unchanged from your youthful days. Although the room probably plays up the nostalgia factor quite well, it’s time for a change. Try refreshing your room. Create a budget of how much you want to spend, then go out and hit up all your favorite home goods stores. This room will have quite the story to tell.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Try a Painting Class

Credit: Caiaimage/Agnieszka Olek/Getty Images

No artsy gene required. Pick up paint supplies and head to a painting class nearby. To add an extra layer of excitement, pour a glass of wine to have on hand while you paint.

3 of 17

Smile for a Professional Photoshoot

Credit: Niccoló Pontigia / EyeEm/Getty Images

There’s no such thing as having too many photos with your mom. Hire a professional photographer or recruit a friend. Trust us, these memories and photographs are sure to last forever.

Advertisement

4 of 17

Take a Hike

Credit: Hero Images/Getty Images

A breath of fresh air is always a good idea. Explore your town by strolling in a local park or taking a hike in a state park. Don’t forget to pack water, snacks, and a map.

5 of 17

Make Your Own Floral Arrangements

Credit: Alys Tomlinson/Getty Images

Picking up a pre-arranged flower bouquet is great when you're short on time, but there's nothing like making one of your own. Go to your local florist or grocer and pick up seasonal flowers to create a beautiful, authentic arrangement for your table together.

6 of 17

Plan a Picnic

Credit: Hero Images/Getty Images

Picnics are the perfect activity when the weather is glorious. Grab your blankets and picnic baskets. Pack a charcuterie board, some wine, and plot a spot in your own backyard for this easy activity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Make a Fancy Homemade Dinner

Credit: Caiaimage/Tom Merton/Getty Images

Whether you’re making a homemade meal or dressing up to the nines for a fancy dinner, time gathered around the table is always special.

8 of 17

Attend a Concert

Credit: Bob Krist/Getty Images

Whether it’s a symphony or country concert, listening to music always has a way of bringing people together. Scout out musicians coming to town and buy tickets for an iconic mother-daughter date.

9 of 17

Try a Pinterest DIY

Credit: Hero Images/Getty Images

This may require some power tools, but a mother-daughter duo is up for the challenge. Instead of buying a side table or headboard, make it yourself. Pinterest some ideas and take a trip to the hardware store for supplies. Your creation will be one-of-a-kind.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Plan a Double-Feature Movie Night

Credit: Daniel Grill/Getty Images

Grab the hot cocoa, cozy blankets, and pick a spot on the couch. Movie night is the perfect time to watch new movies and classic films. You can each pick your favorite movie and watch them back to back.

11 of 17

Look Through Family Photos

Credit: ImagesBazaar/Getty Images

Take a stroll through memory lane and pull out the old photo albums. Reminisce, laugh, and cry about the good ole days.

12 of 17

Have a Spa Day

Credit: Kris Timken/Getty Images

It's time for some mother-daughter pampering. Let your worries be washed away and indulge in a relaxing spa day. Get a soothing facial and paint your nails. You will never feel so relaxed and at ease.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Cook a Family Recipe

Credit: Caiaimage/Sam Edwards/Getty Images

Learn how to make a family classic or start a new tradition. Either way, there's nothing like bonding over food.

14 of 17

Go Antique Shopping

Credit: Mint Images/Getty Images

Stumble upon antique wonders with your mother. Have an necessary item in mind and get to shopping. Don't be afraid to bargain. No one can go up against Mama.

15 of 17

Take a Tour Around Your Hometown

Credit: kali9/Getty Images

There's something so nostalgic about roaming around your hometown. Grab lunch at the hole-in-the-wall diner or visit your childhood church. Strolling down memory lane will be so bitter-sweet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Spend a Day Volunteering

Credit: Hero Images/Getty Images

Help organize donations at the food bank, play with the puppies at the animal shelter, or help out at the library—wherever you donate your time, having that experience together will instill a behavior of giving back, no matter her age.

17 of 17

Hit the Road Together

Credit: Oliver Rossi/Getty Images

Plan a special trip for just you and your mom. Whether you want to visit a small town, city, beaches, or the mountains, the options are endless! Nothing but open roads ahead.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Rachel Mulcahy