17 Things Every Mother-Daughter Duo Should Do Together
Makeover Your Childhood Room
Chances are your childhood room remains rather unchanged from your youthful days. Although the room probably plays up the nostalgia factor quite well, it’s time for a change. Try refreshing your room. Create a budget of how much you want to spend, then go out and hit up all your favorite home goods stores. This room will have quite the story to tell.
Try a Painting Class
No artsy gene required. Pick up paint supplies and head to a painting class nearby. To add an extra layer of excitement, pour a glass of wine to have on hand while you paint.
Smile for a Professional Photoshoot
There’s no such thing as having too many photos with your mom. Hire a professional photographer or recruit a friend. Trust us, these memories and photographs are sure to last forever.
Take a Hike
A breath of fresh air is always a good idea. Explore your town by strolling in a local park or taking a hike in a state park. Don’t forget to pack water, snacks, and a map.
Make Your Own Floral Arrangements
Picking up a pre-arranged flower bouquet is great when you're short on time, but there's nothing like making one of your own. Go to your local florist or grocer and pick up seasonal flowers to create a beautiful, authentic arrangement for your table together.
Plan a Picnic
Picnics are the perfect activity when the weather is glorious. Grab your blankets and picnic baskets. Pack a charcuterie board, some wine, and plot a spot in your own backyard for this easy activity.
Make a Fancy Homemade Dinner
Whether you’re making a homemade meal or dressing up to the nines for a fancy dinner, time gathered around the table is always special.
Attend a Concert
Whether it’s a symphony or country concert, listening to music always has a way of bringing people together. Scout out musicians coming to town and buy tickets for an iconic mother-daughter date.
Try a Pinterest DIY
This may require some power tools, but a mother-daughter duo is up for the challenge. Instead of buying a side table or headboard, make it yourself. Pinterest some ideas and take a trip to the hardware store for supplies. Your creation will be one-of-a-kind.
Plan a Double-Feature Movie Night
Grab the hot cocoa, cozy blankets, and pick a spot on the couch. Movie night is the perfect time to watch new movies and classic films. You can each pick your favorite movie and watch them back to back.
Look Through Family Photos
Take a stroll through memory lane and pull out the old photo albums. Reminisce, laugh, and cry about the good ole days.
Have a Spa Day
It's time for some mother-daughter pampering. Let your worries be washed away and indulge in a relaxing spa day. Get a soothing facial and paint your nails. You will never feel so relaxed and at ease.
Cook a Family Recipe
Learn how to make a family classic or start a new tradition. Either way, there's nothing like bonding over food.
Go Antique Shopping
Stumble upon antique wonders with your mother. Have an necessary item in mind and get to shopping. Don't be afraid to bargain. No one can go up against Mama.
Take a Tour Around Your Hometown
There's something so nostalgic about roaming around your hometown. Grab lunch at the hole-in-the-wall diner or visit your childhood church. Strolling down memory lane will be so bitter-sweet.
Spend a Day Volunteering
Help organize donations at the food bank, play with the puppies at the animal shelter, or help out at the library—wherever you donate your time, having that experience together will instill a behavior of giving back, no matter her age.
Hit the Road Together
Plan a special trip for just you and your mom. Whether you want to visit a small town, city, beaches, or the mountains, the options are endless! Nothing but open roads ahead.