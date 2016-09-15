Learn the Right Way to Monogram
Let's get real: monograms are, in fact, a mandatory element of Southern style. They make a statement. They make your statement. Monograms put a personal spin on everything from tote bags and cufflinks to silverware and pocket squares.
Monograms can also be tricky. Mastering the order ("What goes in the middle?") can be complicated and downright confusing. But knowing how to present them is key to telling your personal story. And once you get it right, the options are endless on how to make them look great—and personalized for you. There are many different shapes, sizes, and weights—plus many color options.
For example, a single woman with a double name will have a monogram that looks incredibly different than a single woman without a formal middle name. What's the proper order? Should everything be an upper-case letter? We're here to set the monogramming record straight with the best etiquette tips for perfecting those three (or sometimes four) letters.
Traditional Monogram
For an individual, the order of initials is the first name, last name, and middle name. The last name initial (center) is larger than those on either side.
Three Letter Monogram
Place the initials in order (first, middle, last) at the same size for an individual monogram.
Two Letter Monogram
If you don't have a middle name, place the initials in order (first, last) at the same size.
Double Name Monogram After Marriage
Many girls with double first names aren't sure how their monogram should look after they get married. Start with the double name initials stacked. Then the initial of your married name is in the center, followed by the maiden name initial. The double name initials, when stacked, should be the same size as the maiden name initial. The married last name initial (center) will be the largest.
Multiple Middle Name Monogram
If you have multiple middle names, start your monogram with your first name initial. Follow this with your middle name initials, and end with your last name initial. All of the initials should appear in the same size.
Traditional Couple Monogram
Begin with her first name initial, followed by the married last name initial, and end with his first name initial. The last name initial (center) is larger than the first name initials.
Double Last Name Couple Monogram
If the individuals both keep their last names, start with her first and last initial followed by his. The two last name initials (center) will be larger than the two first name initials.
Hyphenated Last Name Monogram
For an individual with a hyphenated last name, begin with the first name initial, followed by the two last name initials, and end with the middle name initial. The two last name initials (center) will be larger.