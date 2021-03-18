30 Motivational Monday Quotes to Inspire Your Week
Start your week off on the right foot.
Mondays can be hard. At the end of a nice and relaxing weekend, it can be difficult to find the motivation to start your week off strong. The Monday blues can be a real thing for many people, but Monday inspiration quotes can help you out of them. Whether you're feeling lazy, tired, or dreading the upcoming week, these Monday motivation quotes will give you reason to get energized and tackle any obstacles or fears in your way. Not only do these quotes focus on uplifting and persevering, these happy Monday quotes are wise and deep, offering some much needed words of wisdom as you seek to move through Monday with grace and purpose.
“There are many opportunities in every single day, and Monday is the perfect day to seize them all.” – Isabella Koldras
“Monday is for people with a mission. Those who favor vacations, not weekends.” – Cristina Imre
“Monday Morning Blues? Why not change the color of your Monday to yellow and brighten up the coming week?” – Kanika Saxena
“The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” – Ayn Rand
“Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen.” – Sukhraj S. Dhillon
“Eighty percent of success is showing up.” – Woody Allen
“Do you give as much energy to your dreams as you do to your fears?” – Unknown
“Either you run the day, or the day runs you.” – Jim Rohn
“Limitations live only in our minds. But if we use our imaginations, our possibilities become limitless.” – Jamie Paolinetti
“It's not the days in your life, but the life in your days that counts.” – Brian White
“Let no feeling of discouragement prey upon you, and in the end, you are sure to succeed.” – Abraham Lincoln
"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit.” – Aristotle
“You can't use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.” – Maya Angelou
“The future depends on what you do today.” – Mahatma Gandhi
“You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” – Zig Ziglar
“You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.” – Margaret Thatcher
“Think of many things; do one.” – Portuguese proverb
“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day-in, and day-out.” – Unknown
“There is more to life than increasing its speed.” – Mahatma Gandhi
“If you want to make an easy job seem mighty hard, just keep putting off doing it.” – Olin Miller
“Don’t be intimidated by what you don’t know. That can be your greatest strength and ensure that you do things differently from everyone else.” – Sara Blakely
“Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start.” – Nido Qubein
“Life has no limitations, except the ones you make.” – Les Brown
“We only have one life, and it is very precious, and there’s a lot we can do, and there’s a lot we should do.” – Selena Gomez
“Just say yes. Just say there’s nothing holding you back.” – Zoe Sugg
“Obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it.” – Michael Jordan
“Everything you want is on the other side of fear.” – Jack Canfield
“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humour, and some style.” – Maya Angelou
“So. Monday. We meet again. We will never be friends—but maybe we can move past our mutual enmity toward a more-positive partnership.” – Julio Alexi Genao
“The sun himself is weak when he first rises; and gathers strength and courage as the day goes on.” – Charles Dickens