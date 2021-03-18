30 Motivational Monday Quotes to Inspire Your Week

Mondays can be hard. At the end of a nice and relaxing weekend, it can be difficult to find the motivation to start your week off strong. The Monday blues can be a real thing for many people, but Monday inspiration quotes can help you out of them. Whether you're feeling lazy, tired, or dreading the upcoming week, these Monday motivation quotes will give you reason to get energized and tackle any obstacles or fears in your way. Not only do these quotes focus on uplifting and persevering, these happy Monday quotes are wise and deep, offering some much needed words of wisdom as you seek to move through Monday with grace and purpose.